THPD brings home K-9 honors, and it's got a new dog

Rocky, a 16-month-old Belgium Malinois shepherd, was introduced Thursday as the newest member of the Terre Haute Police Department.
Rocky, who will have the rank of patrolman when he starts active duty, will be the sixth patrol dog for the police department.
“Typically, they train for five to six weeks, eight hours a day or more, whatever it takes to accomplish the goals,” said Sgt. Todd Haller. “That training is comprised of narcotics detection and patrol, which involves obedience, aggression control, search for a person and articles.”
The Belgium Malinois shepherd was originally bred to be a herding dog, but now work as police and military dogs and protection dogs.
“These are pure working animals,” said Sgt. Justin Sears who will train the dog along with Patrolman Thomas Welch. Rocky will be assigned to Welch once trained.
“I am thrilled,” Sears said of the new canine. “It rejuvenates me. I got a brand new handler, a young officer,” he said of Welch. “I get to get my hands on the new dog as well, so we will have two handlers,” Sears said.
“We have canines on every shift,” Sears said. “Sometimes we are supplemented by the county or West Terre Haute, but six is a pretty good number. Our goal is to put the dogs on the shifts that have the most call volume. We may end up with two [dogs] on evening shift when [Rocky] gets done with training.”
Sears said Rocky “is very green. All he knows right now is drug odor and he knows how to sit and lay down, so everything else we are going to put into (training), so that is the thrilling part of it. We will teach him how to track, how to air scent for man, how to search buildings and all these different things.”
The dog cost the department $10,600 including gear, however, Sears said by training the animal in Terre Haute, it saves the department $10,000 to $15,000.
Rocky came from Vohne Liche Kennels in northern Indiana, which called the Uran 3, Haller said. The name indicates which kennel club the dog came from in Europe, Haller said. Most police dogs are imported from European kennels, Haller said.
High marks
The Terre Haute Police Department’s K-9 team grabbed first place overall finish in narcotics team in the 23rd annual Vohne Liche Kennels K-9 Olympics, held Aug. 22-25 at the kennel’s facility in Denver, Indiana, north of Peru. Vohne Liche was founded in 1993 by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Licklider and trains dogs for police, military and civilian agencies.
It was Haller’s 22nd year participating in the event.
“The competition has changed considerably due to today’s society and climate, but each year we learn something new to bring back to Terre Haute to enhance our ability to protect the city and its surrounding communities,” Haller said.
The winning team included Haller, Sears, Sgt. Anthony Mazzon, and Patrolman Ivan Walker. Sears also placed first overall as an individual in narcotics detection, as well as first in narcotic luggage detection and first place in wooded area for man on the patrol side.
Haller finished first place in open area scramble area detection and in aggression control on the patrol side.
Walker got a second place in hard dog competition and third place in fast dog competition.
Sgt. Mazzon got second place in explosive detection for luggage.
“It shows the amount of training and effort that they put in to their everyday job as a K-9 patrol officer,” Haller said. The event had 110 teams from seven countries, Haller said.
The K-9 competition was held in old schools, a former military base and other sites “as we basically traveled the entire Miami County for five days going from event to event to event, and it goes on eight hours a day,” Sears said.
“If you place in the top 50 in an event, you have done something well,” he said. “It was the holy grail for me this year. The first overall narcotics has been a dream of mine since I started K-9,” said Sears, who has been competing in the K-9 Olympics for 10 years.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the entire unit,” Sears said.
Terre Haute’s K-9 Unit was formed in 1995.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
