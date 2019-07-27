Thousands turn out for 'We Live' event

An estimated 7,000 children and adults enjoyed sunshine, music, giveaways and games during the annual “We Live” back-to-school bash at Rose Park on Saturday.
“Where else are you going to find this diverse population coming together to have fun,” said Jim Edwards, one of the event volunteers. “Kids and families are walking away from here after having a good time.”
Edwards works with many of the children and their families as director of the Ryves Hall Youth Center, which offers supportive programming in the economically challenged Ryves Neighborhood.
He recognized many of the children who lined up for free haircuts, received backpacks with school supplies, enjoyed a free lunch, played in bounce houses and danced to a variety of music.
A three-on-three basketball tournament included support from Indiana State University’s men’s basketball players. And area social services agencies provided outreach and identified programs to help children and their families.
Healthcare navigators signed up individuals for insurance programs, and children could sign up for after-school activities and programs.
Organized in the neighborhood park by Hamilton Center with support from the Vigo County School Corporation and sponsorship from First Farmers Bank and Trust, the community gathering also removed the transportation barrier that many lower income families face when they need to travel to events or to reach service providers.
“This is a great way to wrap up the summer and head back to school,” said Rick Stevens, director of student services for the school district. “The kids are loving it and their parents are loving it, and families are getting signed up for the resources that are available.”
Edwards said the free hair cuts were especially popular with the children.
“All things are so important for kids to return to school feeling they are ready for a new year,” he said.
Fifth-grader Zeke Stokes was enjoying the event with mom Sara Simons.
“I like to hang out with my friends,” Stokes said.
“It’s just a good time with friends from the neighborhood,” Simons said.
Mel Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center, said the event helped the youth understand they are important to the community.
“The focus of this event is to let the youth of our community know that they matter and that their life has great value,” Burks said. “Hamilton Center appreciates the continued support of all our community partners who help us provide this fun and educational day for the Rose Park neighborhood.”
The event also featured the Outstanding Community Member Awards, recognizing individuals for their strong community service.
Frank Draper was recognized as one of the event’s 2019 Outstanding Community Member recipients. Originally from South Bend, Draper moved to Terre Haute to attend Indiana State University where he completed a bachelor’s, two master’s, and a doctorate in education in 1976.
He was a professor at the College of Health and Human Services at ISU from 1969 to 2005, and head coach of the cross country team from 1973 to 1979. As a public servant he has lead organizations like the Indiana State Civil Rights Commission and the Board of the Indiana Black Expo where he advocated for social justice and equality.
Sheriff John Plasse was also recognized as one of the 2019 Outstanding Community Member recipients. As a member of the 38th Infantry Division of the Army National Guard, he has acquired several awards in recognition of his bravery, service achievements and marksmanship. Plasse served 32 years with the Terre Haute Police Department, retiring last year after 11 years as chief.
Plasse was elected Vigo County sheriff in 2018. He also sits on the board of the Hamilton Center, the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club and Happiness Bag.
Hamilton Center, Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in Central and West Central Indiana with corporate offices located in Terre Haute. Services are provided to children, youth and adults with specialized programs for expectant mothers, infants, and people who may be struggling with stress, life changes or relationship issues as well as more serious problems such as depression, anxiety disorders and serious mental illnesses.
For more information about Hamilton Center, visit www.hamiltoncenter.org or call 812-231-8323.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
