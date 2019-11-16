Thousands of teachers to descend on statehouse

AP/fileRally: In this April 16 photo, teachers cheer during a rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t promising any quick action on the call for further boosting teacher pay that thousands of educators will be making at the Statehouse next week. Teacher unions say at least 107 school districts with more than 40 percent of Indiana’s students will be closed Tuesday while their teachers attend the rally. Holcomb didn’t criticize school districts for closing, saying it was a local decision.