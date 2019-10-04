Thompson terminated at Vigo County School Corp.

Ernie Thompson, a 13-year employee with the Vigo County School Corp., was terminated from his job Sept. 20 as a dropout prevention specialist, the district has confirmed.
The Tribune-Star received information Thursday after submitting a public records request Sept. 24; that request was turned over to Indianapolis legal counsel.
Initially, the district said it could not comment on a personnel matter. The Tribune-Star then requested information under the Indiana Access to Public Records Act.
The reason for Thompson’s termination was “misstating and misrepresenting meetings regarding supervisors and loss of trust,” according to information released through the records request. The district had no further comment, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Thompson was hired in September 2006 and had worked with students who had serious attendance problems and those at risk of dropping out as part of the Vigo County School Corp.’s Project 48 initiative.
His compensation was listed as $29.74 per hour.
Thompson, 49, could not be reached for comment Thursday or Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.