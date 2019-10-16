This year's class of '12 Under 40' announced

After a months-long nomination process, members of the 2019 class of 12 Under 40 have been selected.
A pool of more than 50 nominees was narrowed to 12, and those recipients will now be celebrated for their achievement and efforts in the community at a breakfast at 8 a.m. Nov. 20 at The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm.
This year’s 12 Under 40 are:
• April Cash, Wabash Valley Health Center, outreach & enrollment specialist;
• Christina Crist, Team Mercy, executive director;
• Ashton Cuffman, Once Upon a Child, district manager;
• Hillary Duncan, Indiana State University, annual giving director;
• Heather Fortune, Wolfe’s Terre Haute Auto Auction, chief financial officer;
• Lance Gassert, Garmong Construction Services, vice president;
• Kris Kraut, The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm & The Butler’s Pantry Food Co., executive chef and owner;
• Mandy Lynch, Providence Health Care at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, president and CEO;
• John Michael Major, MSI Construction & Vermillion County Council, project manager (MSI) and president (Vermillion County Council);
• Cari Rohrmayer, CRMH Architecture & Commercial Interiors, president and principle interior designer;
• Nathan Vooys, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, chief executive officer;
• Jenifer Wright, REX Baseball, director of human resources.
Representatives of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, the Tribune-Star, former 12 Under 40 recipients and community leaders collaborated to choose the 12 winners, said Kristin Craig, president of the chamber.
“I’m always encouraged by the amount of great applications we receive, but also when we read nominations [we notice] they aren’t always people in the spotlight, but those behind the scenes doing great work in our community,” Craig said.
“Recognition for 12 Under 40 goes beyond just someone that’s good at their job, but someone that is in a leadership position professionally [and] personally is working to better our community in various ways,” Craig said. “That could be someone coaching a youth team or volunteering at their church.
“One of the things that makes 12 Under 40 so special is that we have the chance to celebrate those who are committed to the place they live. West Central Indiana is in a great place, and these are many of the people that will continue this momentum for years to come.”
12 Under 40 is sponsored by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star.
Tickets for the Nov. 20 12 Under 40 breakfast are available at http://bit.ly/2P3W82n
