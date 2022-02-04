Though winter storms appear done for a while, the snow that’s blanketing Terre Haute will linger for at least a week, says WTWO meteorologist Jesse Walker.
Six to 10 inches of snow fell various portions of Terre Haute on Thursday. But “It’ll be calm for a while, through the end of next week,” Walker said.
With this much snow, it’s hard to warm up,” he added. “Temperatures may dip below zero this weekend, and with the wind chill, negative 10 degrees. This snow will still be around next week. Last year, we had 10 inches, but it melted away quickly. This one won’t.”
Vigo County Commissioners have downgraded the travel warning to a travel watch in effect through noon Saturday. A travel watch suggests that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, and only essential travel — such as to and from work or in emergency situations — is advised.
Travel was difficult Thursday, with blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. While significant progress has been made to clear the roads, cold temperatures will cause roads to refreeze, with some icing during the overnight hours. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.
Walker said the TV station received 8.3 inches of snow on Thursday, the most in a single day in four years. The most the station had experienced was 10 inches on Feb. 3, 1982, precisely 20 years before its most recent Feb. 3 snow dump.
In the future, Walker forecasts below-average temperatures for the next three weeks. “February cold will be around for a while,” he said, adding that the next storm of “a decent size” will be around Feb. 15 to 18.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer issued a statement on Friday afternoon that read in part:
“Our great Vigo County Highway Department has been plowing for nearly 48 hours. Our people have been working grueling 12-hour shifts to maintain safe road conditions. The community response has been overwhelmingly supportive.
“It was great to see so few people on the roads, which allowed room for trucks to properly treat and plow roads. Our last 12-hour shift ends tonight at midnight. Larry Robbins, our highway engineer, is going to let everyone have a good night’s sleep before starting again Saturday morning. Highway employees will then work on a volunteer basis this weekend.
“Everything else will be taken care the first of next week. Larry mentioned, ‘We should have everything plowed and treated by tonight but there will be some clean up needed and roads missed.’ Please keep in mind, some subdivisions will be missed, some roads will be missed and some messes will remain until the snow completely melts.”
In other developments:
• Catholic Charities postponed Saturday’s Soup Bowl Benefit to the following Saturday, Feb. 12. Ticket sales and an online auction have likewise been extended.
Soup Bowl Benefits raise awareness of hunger in local communities. Soup “Passports” can be purchased for $20; for an additional $5, patrons will received a hand-crafted bowl. They can be picked up on Feb. 12 from 2-4 p.m. in a drive-thru at Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Highway 46. Additional hand-crafted bowls are available for auction at https://www.32auctions.com/SoupBowlBenefit2022. More information is available at 812-232-1447.
• Hamilton Center Rockville, Clinton, Spencer, Greencastle, Sullivan, Linton, Bloomfield, Vermillion, Owen, Putnam, and Greene facilities were closed Friday, though appointments took place remotely through Telehealth. All other locations remained open.
• Duke Energy employees spent part of Friday building a snowman with a 10-foot base and wearing a hard hat outside its offices at 301 Home Ave., reported Rick Burger, district manager for Duke.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
