Third hopeful files for Vigo County council

Jennifer Todd, an assistant professor in Indiana State University's Department of Social Work, is the third candidate to file as a candidate for a Democratic Party caucus to fill an open at-large seat on the Vigo County Council.
Todd is a licensed clinical social worker. She holds a bachelor's degree in social work from ISU (1996), a master's degree in social work from the University of Cincinnati (1997), and a doctorate of health services from ISU in 2020.
Todd is a lifelong resident of Terre Haute, growing up in the 12 Points area in Collett Park, and attending the former Chauncey Rose Middle School, North Vigo High School, and Indiana State University. She raised her two children, Josh, 22, and Emma, 20,, in northern Vigo County. She has worked as a clinical social worker for 20 plus years.
Todd said she is a strong advocate for the community volunteering for local food delivery and serving on the Vigo County Board of Health. Her current community engagement includes involvement in the Vigo County League of Women Voters, Greater Terre Haute NAACP, and Vigo County Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). In a news release, Todd said she also "understands and is committed to the important work of unions and the law enforcement role in the community, observing both her grandfather and father’s work in these areas."
Democrats will caucus at 6 p.m. June 24 at Operating Engineers Local 841, 6801 South U.S. 41 to fill the vacant council seat. Party Chairman Joe Etling said candidates have until 72 hours before the caucus to file a declaration of candidacy with him.
Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed May 27 while on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One of two vehicles involved in a collision careened onto the sidewalk, striking the Terre Haute couple.
Morris served on the Vigo County Council from Jan. 1 until his death on May 27. He previously served three terms on the Terre Haute City Council.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.