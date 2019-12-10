Terre Haute Fire Chief Fisher says retirements and injuries at the fire department have cause it to deplete its overtime funds and then some, leaving him little choice but to ask for more at Thursday's Terre Haute City Council meeting.
Fisher said through circumstances beyond his control, his department overspent its overtime budget and needs a $400,000 appropriation to cover the shortfall.
Terre Haute Fire was allotted $518,000 in overtime money in the 2019 budget. If approved, the new $400,000 appropriation would constitute a 77.2% increase over the original allotment.
The department was granted a $154,000 appropriation for additional overtime money in 2018, a 30% increase over the $512,500 originally allotted in the 2018 budget.
Fisher will ask the City Council to appropriate money from six city controller funds, two engineering department funds and five information technology department funds to cover the appropriation.
Specifically, the money would be drawn from these line items:
• $11,616 allotted for office manager (controller)
• $53,869 allotted for senior financial analyst (controller)
• $60,000 allotted for deputy controller (controller)
• $30,500 allotted for group health insurance (controller)
• $14,250 allotted for PERF (controller)
• $5,465 allotted for Social Security (controller)
• $31,500 allotted for urban forester (engineering)
• $56,000 allotted for group health insurance (engineering)
• $44,700 allotted for systems administrator (IT)
• $50,400 allotted for senior systems/network admin (IT)
• $25,000 allotted for group health insurance (IT)
• $10,400 allotted for PERF (IT)
• $6,300 allotted for Social Security (IT)
Part of why so much overtime was needed this year, Fisher said, was the retirement of seven department members. And with needing to meet minimum staffing levels — three firefighters to an engine and four firefighters to a ladder truck — a lack of personnel meant more overtime for those available to work.
"The simple answer would be to hire new people to replace those who are leaving," Fisher said. "... We'll meet with the mayor to discuss just that because we'll have more people retiring next year as well."
Injuries played an equal part to the department's overtime woes, Fisher said.
"It's a dangerous job and people get hurt," Fisher said. "I've got a guy off now with a broken shoulder, another with a broken hand, another with a torn ligament in his knee, all on-duty injuries.
"I've got one out after having back surgery. One on maternity leave. And one firefighter suspended without pay. It adds up, and short of closing down a firehouse — which I will not do — I have to call in overtime to man our apparatus."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
