THFD shows support to colleague

Nearly two dozen personal vehicles and a dozen more fire apparatuses from local departments packed Union Hospital parking lot Tuesday night in solidarity with a Terre Haute Fire Department member fighting COVID-19.
For about a week, city firefighters have been joined by community members and firefighters from other departments at 8 p.m. nightly to shine their vehicle lights as a show of hope and community.
The hospitalized firefighter was placed on a ventilator and had been running a high temperature.
“We continue to meet every night at the hospital for prayer and support,” said Terre Haute fire chief Jeff Fisher.
Fisher said three other THFD firefighters have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating in good health with no symptoms.
It’s unknown how the firefighters contracted the virus, he said.
Fellow firefighter Floyd Martin said firefighters are going about their duties as usual, but there is an undercurrent of anxiety since firefighters on an emergency run can come into contact with a virus carrier and not know it.
“Everybody is a nervous wreck right now,” Martin said. “It’s gotten into everybody’s head.”
It’s especially nerve wracking since it’s unknown why one firefighter became so ill, but so far the others have shown no signs of illness.
