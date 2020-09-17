THFD selects first female assistant chief

Terre Haute’s newest assistant fire chief has a family legacy of firefighting and public service, and she is the first woman in the department to hold the rank.

Diana Luther is settling into her new office as the assistant chief in charge of emergency medical service training at the department’s training center on Brown Avenue. She was promoted in July.

It’s a job her brother, firefighter Kevin Price, held several years ago. Her father, Lewis Price, recently retired after a long career as a Terre Haute firefighter.

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said he has known Luther since she was a child, and he is proud she joined the department, where she has done well in the job and has continued to learn new skills.

“It was a logical choice,” Fisher said of Luther’s selection. “Plus it was good to have diversity. She’s also an instructor so she can teach the paramedic courses. She’s an asset to the department.”

The vacancy for assistant chief was created with the move of Rob Eberhardt into leadership of the investigations, prevention and inspection division. Fisher said he and Deputy Chief Glen Hall considered Luther to fill the vacancy.

“Diana has done a fantastic job since she’s been on the fire department,” Fisher said.

A six-year member of THFD, she became a firefighter paramedic in her first year on the job and she has also been an EMS instructor for the past four years.

More recently, she took on leadership of the Protect The Precious Program, in which firefighters provide and install working smoke detectors for houses and apartments in Terre Haute.

Luther began her career as a firefighter and basic EMT, then became a paramedic and was assigned to Medic 7 stationed at 13th Street and Fort Harrison.

She continued to take training classes to become certified as an instructor for EMT, paramedic, CPR and advanced life support.

Though she grew up watching her father -- and later her brother – in their firefighter professions, she did not intend to follow that path. She attended Indiana State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in exercise science.

Because of her interest in medicine, she had considered a career in cardiac rehabilitation. But then her father mentioned that the fire department was accepting applications, and he encouraged her to apply.

She has found that her exercise science background helps on the medical side of her job.

“I love it,” she said of being a firefighter-paramedic. “I really enjoy doing what I do.”

On most days, the fire department’s three ambulance crews run 10 to 12 runs on a typical day. Calls range from minor medical issues and transports to major events such as traumatic injuries, heart attacks and strokes.

“People don’t call us for their good days,” she said. “They call when something bad has happened to them. We want to be there to help and make a difference.”

While she has enjoyed learning new skills for her job and she has an ongoing desire to improve, she said she did not anticipate the promotion to lead the EMS training unit. It is her responsibility to oversee medical training for the 151-member department.

“Ideally, training is to make sure our people are trained to the highest standards, so we provide the best care possible to residents of the city under all circumstances. That’s the goal,” she said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Three ambulance units operate out of the stations at 13th and Fort Harrison, Indiana 63 and Margaret Avenue, and Fruitridge Avenue near Deming Park.

Two engine teams are Advanced Life Support Units for stations at Ninth and College and at 13th and Chase.

Other stations are located at Ninth and Ohio, 26th and Maple, and 26th and Hulman.

Though COVID-19 put a damper on training this year, Luther said the usual plan is to have monthly classes at the training center.

“Everyone is trained for lifesaving care,” she said. “We’ will see everyone in the department at some time during the year.”

Fisher said Luther is one of six women currently serving on THFD.

“The women on the job – I ‘ll put them up against anyone. They do a great job firefighting and on EMS.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.