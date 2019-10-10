THFD seeks dismissal of firefighter charged with child molestation

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher is seeking dismissal of a city firefighter arrested on charges of child molestation.
An executive session of the Terre Haute Fire Merit Commission is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at City Hall to consider the status of suspended firefighter Rodger Plunkett, whose criminal case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 1.
“The departmental investigation is complete and the findings have been turned over to the Terre Haute Fire Merit Commission along with my recommendation for termination from the city of Terre Haute Fire Department,” Fisher said today in an email.
Plunkett, 46, of Paris, Illinois, and formerly of Terre Haute, has a Feb. 24 trial date on five charges of child molestation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger. Those children are now adults. The victims did not report the abuse until recently, authorities say.
Plunkett was suspended from the Terre Haute Fire Department following his arrest on Sept. 4.
Plunkett remains in Vigo County Jail with bond set at $100,000 cash. A bond reduction hearing is set for Oct. 17.
