Two people were treated for minor smoke inhalation in connection with a Monday afternoon fire in a neighborhood southeast of Sarah Scott Middle School.
Fire investigator Norm Loudermilk said firefighters were called to the 2500 block of S. 11th Street at Kussner Street about 1:17 p.m.
A candle was cited as the cause of the accidental fire, he said. Damage was reported as "significant" to the house.
The occupants were released after treatment at a local hospital, he said.
