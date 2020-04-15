THFD releases details for firefighter's funeral

An outdoor funeral service for Terre Haute firefighter/paramedic John Schoffstall is planned for Saturday at West Vigo High School.
Schoffstall, an 18-year-veteran of the Terre Haute Fire Department, lost his battle with COVID-19 at 4:10 a.m. April 12.
“John was a true hero and will be sadly missed by all,” Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said in announcing the funeral arrangements. “Please keep the Schoffstall family along with the Terre Haute Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, in the parking lot of West Vigo High School.
A tent will be set up for the display of Schoffstall's casket, where his family will gather.
The public is invited to attend the service but must remain inside their vehicles in the parking lot.
The service will be broadcast on radio, via television and online by local media. At the conclusion of the service, the public may pay their respects by driving by Schoffstall's casket.
The funeral procession will leave West Vigo High School on South Thorpe Place to U.S. 40. It will then travel east on U.S. 40 through West Terre Haute to Terre Haute.
The Garrison Flag will be on U.S. 40 in front of the West Terre Haute IGA.
In Terre Haute, travel will continue east on Ohio Street to Ninth Street, and will turn north on Ninth Street passing in front of Fire Station 5. At Wabash Avenue, the procession will turn west to Third Street, then turn north to the split of Indiana 63 and U.S. 41.
At that time, all public vehicles will continue north on U.S. 41 to conclude the public’s participation.
Family members and Terre Haute Fire Department members will continue on Indiana 63 to Pleasantview Cemetery.
A private ceremony will be conducted at the cemetery.
The nonprofit organization Supporting Heroes, which provides support for families and departments during line-of-duty deaths, is assisting with arrangements for the funeral.
Representatives Jen Knapp of Fort Wayne and Mark Voskuhl of the Carmel Fire Department have been working with the Schoffstall family, THFD and the community to coordinate the tribute to Schoffstall.
Parking and traffic plans have been set for the funeral location. Those attending should plan to arrive at the high school after 9 a.m. Once a vehicle is parked, it cannot leave until the funeral procession leaves the parking lot.
Timing of the service continues to be planned, but it is currently estimated to run until 12:15 p.m.
The drive-by of the casket will take an estimated hour, with firefighters and the Schoffstall family leaving the parking lot last.
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home in West Terre Haute is handling arrangements.
