Investigators at the Terre Haute Fire Department are asking anyone who might have photos or videos of a Wednesday night fire that destroyed a building at 18th Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute give them a call.
Anyone with photos or videos of the fire at the building that once was home Meg’s Beach Comber, Duggan’s Conversation Bar and other establishments over the years is asked to call Assistant Chief Norm Loudermilk at 812-244-2710.
Four people suffered non life-threatening injuries or smoke inhalation in the blaze, which was reported about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
After the fire, authorities said the building was unsafe and ordered it demolished.
Demolition and the clearing of surrounding sidewalks was completed just before 3 p.m. and Wabash was reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Clearing of the site is now up to the lot owner, officials said.
Fire department investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.