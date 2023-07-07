Four months of grueling training paid off Friday, when the 11 new recruits of the Terre Haute Fire Department received their badges during the 2023 class graduation ceremony.
Training Chief Shane Husband said, “These men do not have the word ‘quit’ in their vocabulary.”
Mayor Duke Bennett observed that the recent storm “brings home the importance of the Terre Haute Fire Department. … What a great profession that you’ve chosen.”
Berry praised his staff, the recruits and the firefighters who volunteered their time to help train the recruits.
“And these 11 recruits, they’ve done a fantastic job,” he said in an interview. “I have big hopes for all of these men in the future. They put in a lot of hard work, and this is a well-deserved day for them.”
Berry added, “They all passed their [emergency medical services] tests on the very first try, which is phenomenal.”
Recruit George Delatorre received the John Schoffstall Award for his outstanding efforts during the training. The award is named after a firefighter who died of COVID-related complications in 2020.
Delatorre said all of the recruits were deserving of the award.
“I feel like we all put in the same amount of effort and always picked each other up and pushed each other to each other’s limits — and then some,” he said.
Training, Delatorre said, “was tough — it was really hot, actually. You think it’s hot now, you put all that gear on and start doing the work, it’s tough to get through, but we managed to get through it, and now we’re here.”
“They’re working, they’re sweating hard, they’re gonna be hot,” said Berry, noting that firefighting gear puts an additional 60 pounds on a man’s back and gets even heavier when it gets wet.
Berry added that the hiring process will be beginning anew soon.
“We’ll be accepting applications in the very near future,” he said.
The new recruits are Delatorre, Arlington Hayne, Nathan Huyck, Matthew Hann, Avery Moore, Jeron Garver, Jacob Cottrell, Braden Reece, Dylan Arnold, Zach Milam and Zach Mount.
