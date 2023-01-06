Terre Haute firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a residential fire about 10 a.m. Friday at 3307 N. 10th St., said city Fire Chief Bill Berry.
The crew from the first-arriving engine company were able to knock down the fire, Berry said. Damage was contained to two rooms. Firefighters were on-scene for about two hours.
One occupant was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and one person was transported for non-life-threatening burns. No firefighters were injured.
The American Red Cross was called to assist residents.
An investigator determined the cause of the fire to be electrical, the chief said in an email.
