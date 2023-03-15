A two-alarm fire in a building at 13th and Liberty on Tuesday night remains under investigation.
Chief Bill Berry of the Terre Haute Fire Department said the alarm came in about 9:45 p.m.
Firefighters made an interior attack, but conditions worsened and the fire broke through the roof of the building at 517 N. 13th, he said.
The battalion chief ordered firefighters outside and conducted a defensive attack, the chief said.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, he said.
The building, did have electric and gas services, he added.
Thirteenth Street was closed as the fire was fought; it reopened early Wednesday.
