THFD chief to run for Vigo Commissioner

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher announced Thursday he’ll run for Vigo County Commissioner District 3 in 2020.
Running as a Democrat, Fisher is looking to fill the position held by incumbent Commissioner Brad Anderson, a Republican.
The primary elections are May 5, 2020, and the general elections are Nov. 3, 2020.
Fisher said his 30-plus years experience as a Terre Haute firefighter and 12 years as chief have helped him prepare for life in political office.
“I’ve been around politics, which is not a pleasant word sometimes, for the last 12 years as fire chief,” Fisher said. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for several years now and, as I come to the end of my fire career, this seems like the right time to take the next step in my journey.”
Fisher said his campaign will be run on the hallmarks of trust, integrity and transparency, the same ethos he’s carried throughout his fire career, he said.
Continuing to develop the county’s industrial park and capitalizing on the four colleges and universities in the county will be critical to Vigo’s future success, Fisher said.
But so, too, will be giving law enforcement and fire safety a voice in county government, he continued.
“Public safety also needs to know that they’re not forgotten,” Fisher said. “Our men and women in law enforcement and fire service would know they have a voice and will have the equipment and training needed to do their jobs safely and professionally.”
Vigo Sheriff John Plasse introduced Fisher at Thursday’s announcement, and offered his support to Fisher’s campaign.
“Vigo County needs someone with impeccable integrity,” Plasse said. “Someone who understands government financing and managing a budget. Someone who is willing to put others first ahead of himself and work tirelessly for the advancement of our community.
“… We need someone who will set aside partisan politics for the betterment of our community. That someone in Jeff Fisher,” Plasse said.
Fisher is a board member with the United Way of the Wabash Valley, Breakfast Optimist Club, Division of Children Services and Indiana Fire Chief’s Association.
Fisher didn’t lay out his plan to retire from the fire department, saying only that any announcement to that effect would come later and that he plans to be around, “for at least another year.”
Brad Anderson served on the County Council from 1995 to 2012 and has served as a county commissioner since 2012. He’s made no formal announcement on his plans for the 2020 elections.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at Alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
