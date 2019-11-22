THFD captain honored for work in wake of hurricane

A member of the Terre Haute Fire Department was honored Friday for his part in hurricane relief efforts in 2018 as a member of an Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s task force.
Russell Feuquay, captain with THFD, was awarded a letter of accommodation from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security for his efforts in Bay County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
He also received a letter of appreciation from the Bay County Board of Commissioners.
Feuquay said he and seven others in November 2018 arrived in Florida and were tasked with managing a “mega” shelter of between 300 and 400 people.
Unlike other recovery and rehabilitation efforts Feuquay had worked in the past, managing a shelter for two weeks and ensuring those displaced had what’s necessary for survival was a unique challenge, he said.
“This was a very different mission for us,” Feuquay said.
“Usually our task is more of a recovery response, debris removal, food, shelter and things of that nature. But we were integrated as a incident management team that was tasked with running the shelter and getting it to a more manageable level, less than 100 people or so in two weeks.”
Erin Rowe, IDHS Division of Emergency Response and Recovery director, lauded Feuquay for his efforts.
“We are so fortunate to have dedicated first responders like Russell, who are willing to go out of their way and serve not only the citizens of Indiana but of other states as well,” Rowe said.
Feuquay said its nice to be recognized individually, but is more proud of the work Hoosiers do to help others in a time of crisis.
“Hoosiers have always answered the call anytime their have been times of disaster,” Feuquay said. “I’m really glad to see the state of Indiana really reinforcing that again and standing behind the teams and wanting to push us out the door anytime things like this happen.”
