Sifting through video, computer and phone data for evidence of criminal activity has become the new assignment for three Indiana State University students interning as digital forensic investigators for the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.

During a Friday morning ceremony in Vigo Superior Court 1, Prosecutor Terry Modesitt administered an oath of service to Courtney Hughes of Ohio, Carla Morales of Illinois and Christinea Winesberry of California.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“Surveillance video, including body cams, cell phone data, and cell tower data can provide a wealth of information that helps create a more just result in our cases,” Modesitt said.

The interns will have law enforcement powers while on duty under the supervision of a law enforcement officer. They will help law enforcement recover and review evidence from digital devices for investigations and prosecutions in Vigo County. The work will be done in a lab on ISU’s campus and will provide access to digital evidence in a timely manner for an impact on criminal investigations.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the ISU cybersecurity program,” Modesitt said. “This program will allow students to gain real-world experience in a growing field while assisting law enforcement and prosecutors in discovering and sorting through the growing mounds of digital evidence.”

The project is a collaboration between the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, ISU School of Criminology and Security Studies, Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

The students will be trained in the summer with a one-year internship starting in the fall. Other students will be added to the program in future semesters.

Students were selected for the internship based on their grade point average, courses in computer forensics and interviews with the city police and sheriff’s departments.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said the digital forensics project is modeled on a program in St. Joseph’s County that was presented to the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council in 2019.

The program prompted Roberts to contact ISU criminology instructor Travis Behem, and talks began on a partnership program. The COVID-19 pandemic put the project on hold until December, when Behem restarted discussions about how to design a program for Vigo County.

“The goal is to take the opportunity that we can provide to the students to get real world experience and, frankly, and get their labor to help us better serve Vigo County. Digital data is a growing field,” Roberts said.

City police now have body cameras and in-car cameras that produce a lot of video. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department will soon be acquiring body and car cameras, as well.

Surveillance video and cell phone data have grown to the point that investigators often do not have time to review all of that data.

“All of these things continue to bloom, and we can’t do it on our own,” Roberts said.

DeVere Woods, director of ISU’s School of Criminology and Security Studies said the project will change the lives of the students who participate.

“They will develop and hone their skills into great job opportunities,” Woods said. “This is a classic example of ISU’s dedication to experiential learning and community involvement that benefits all involved.”

The three students were excited as they took their oath together and afterward talked about the opportunity.

“It gives us a unique experiences different from all the other college programs,” said Winesberry, whose family includes a police officer and lawyer.

The real world application of what they are studying is exciting for the students.

“This will give us a chance to use the different forensic tools that are available to us and actually use them on cases instead of examples from student life reports that we do in the classroom,” Morales said. “I had an interest in the criminology and the technology aspect of where everything was going and this major allowed me to combine the two, so that got me into this position.”

Hughes said she is excited about the professional growth opportunity of working in the local justice system.

“I saw a growing field and I thought it was something I could do for the rest of my life and it really interests me, so I took advantage of that,” Hughes said.

THPD Sgt. Christian Gallagher, who is also an assistant professor in ISU’s criminology program, works in the courthouse for the prosecutor’s office on domestic violence investigations. He said his cases have been strengthened and come together more quickly due to the amount of digital evidence captured in today’s society.

Lt. John Moats with the criminal investigation division at sheriff’s department said having the interns review the digital data will be a big help for investigators. Sometimes the amount of data available can mean hours of reviewing.

When cases go to trials, jury members usually want to see forensic evidence.

“I hope they are ready,” Roberts said of the students, “because they are going to get chances to testify in court hearings and they are going to get the full experience out of all this. We are excited about this program.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.