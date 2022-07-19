There's a big need for substitute teachers in Vigo County

Substitute teachers in Vigo County are guaranteed to work as much — or as little — as they like during the school year.
They’re also very much in demand. So, on Tuesday the Vigo County School Corporation invited those interested to attend a job fair at the VCSC administrative building in West Terre Haute.
“One of the biggest benefits we have that draws people is just the flexibility,” said Laura Clingler, onboarding manager for Kelly Education who interviewed the applicants. “[Sometimes people’s] schedules don’t allow them to have a set schedule for work.”
She continued, “I always tell people, you can work five days a week all school year. The assignments are there for everyone to do that, but we don’t require it.”
“We appreciate the partnership with Kelly Services and would encourage all potential substitutes to reach out to Kelly to begin the training and application process,” said Teresa Stuckey, VCSC director of communications. “Substitute teachers are a vital part of our daily operations. Their dedication to serving our students helps maintain academic progress and routine on the occasion that the regular teacher is unable to attend. We are always in need of quality substitutes.”
Throughout Indiana, there’s a shortage of both teachers and substitutes, which has recently been exacerbated. “The teacher shortage has gotten worse since COVID,” Clingler explained. “The sub pool and teacher pool just kind of left the work force.”
By midday, Clingler had interviewed 13 applicants, four more had scheduled appointments and she was hoping more would express interest, as well. She had seen retired teachers but also people who didn’t have an educational background, such as foster parents or camp volunteers.
Kelly provides training for substitutes, and schools provide them packets telling them what is expected, so they don’t have to prepare lesson plans or activities.
One of those Chingler interviewed was Kami Titus, a junior at Indiana State University majoring in elementary education, interested in teaching anywhere from kindergarten to third grade. Titus is so ambitious about her goals that she’ll be substitute teaching before she starts student teaching her senior year.
“I have the opportunity with my class schedule to allow me to have three days off in the fall,” Titus said. “Vigo County has a 30-hour minimum (academic hours) to start substitute teaching, so I figured that was a perfect opportunity to get into the classroom and get more experience before student teaching.”
Titus has aspired to be a teacher most of her life, beginning in elementary school. “My aunt was a high-school math teacher, and I was in her classroom after school a lot, and then I had a first-grade teacher that I absolutely loved, and both of those experiences made me want to be a teacher,” she said.
Substitutes earn $70 per day unless they work for at least 16 days a month; then, their pay gets bumped up to $125 per day. Kelly also offers benefits and incentives to substitute teachers.
Clingler estimates that Vigo County requires 100-200 substitutes every school day.
VCSC also needs educational assistants, bus drivers and custodians. Those interested in applying can do so by visiting https://web.vigoschools.org/careers/.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
