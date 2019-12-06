There's more to Miracle on 7th Street than Santa and decorations

Folks flocked downtown Friday evening to take in the sights and sounds of the city’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday season at night one of the 2019 Miracle on 7th Street.
The city tree was lit and Santa Claus made his rounds, but Friday and today’s second day are about more than the jolly old elf and standard holiday fare.
It’s an opportunity for the community to give of itself and help those less fortunate have a merry holiday season.
The foyer of the Vigo County Public Library was awash in kids and games. But to the side was a station where Santa’s little helpers could pack a water bottle with a toothbrush and paste, a comb, gum and assorted hygiene products.
The bottles will be handed out to the homeless early next year at the annual Point in Time count, a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Library Project and Event Manager Sarah Trover said with the library becoming more of a hub for the city’s homeless, giving people, especially children, the opportunity to help seemed a natural fit for its Miracle programs.
“I think it’s important for everyone to understand that we’re a community and that we can all help in our own way,” Trover said. “And with the things we’re offering in our packages, it’s us trying to provide some of the basic needs that people have but often take for granted.”
Doug Dillion, a member of the Noon Optimist Club, manned the Clothe a Child booth for the evening at the corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue, collecting donations for the annual clothing drive.
Clothe A Child provide each year nearly 1,0000 underprivileged kindergarten through fifth grade students in Vigo County schools new, warm clothes and a winter coat.
Dillion said the piercing cold wind whipping through downtown should serve as the perfect reminder of the importance of the club’s charge.
“Look at the weather tonight and how much the temperature has dropped from this morning to this evening,” Dillion said. “In a few short weeks it could be significantly colder than it is tonight. And with some families not having running water or heat in their house over the winter, these clothes can be life saving.”
Second only to the club’s annual auction, Dillion said Miracle on 7th Street is one of the best opportunities to get people engaged and in the mood to help one another.
“This is a really neat opportunity for the community to not only visit the vendors and see all the great things people make throughout the year, but also to help the various charities that focus their efforts on helping local families.
“... It’s a great time to shop, spend time with one another and give back to those who may not have as much.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.