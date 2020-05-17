There are no contested countywide races in Clay County’s upcoming June 2 Republican and Democrat primary elections.
Not only are all county races in Clay County uncontested, but not one Democrat filed to run for county office in the primary.
Republican incumbents for clerk, recorder, coroner, surveyor, District One and Two Board of Commissioners and all three at-large County Council members are running unopposed for re-election.
