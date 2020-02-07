Their night to shine

While the event planners, volunteers, parents and chaperons struggled to describe the joy that was Night to Shine 2020 on Friday, the smiles on attendees’ faces said all that needed to be said.
Hosted by Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Terre Haute’s Night to Shine 2020 welcomed hundreds of teens and adults with special needs for a prom night experience.
Dressed to impress, each prom goer was introduced by name upon arrival and walked the red carpet. And while some were welcomed with a chorus of applause and others preferred more subdued waves, all were given a reception befitting a prom king or queen.
To compete the red-carpet experience, each guest was accompanied by a volunteer from the Indiana State Police, Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff’s Office or Terre Haute Fire Department, among others.
Once inside, guests received the royal treatment, including access to hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors and dance area.
Event organizer Jess Berryhill said seeing all the guests smile and dance and be celebrated for who they are is what real community should look like.
"We believe this is bigger than just three hours on a Friday night in February," said Berryhill, founder of Terre Haute's Friendship House.
"This is a launchpad for community, because when people feel connected it's powerful. And so we'll use this launchpad to maybe bring some of these people into our ministry or just be happy that we got to meet them and become friends. "
Berryhill said she and Mount Pleasant have been blessed to be involved in a ministry that is making a real impact on the special-needs community.
Since its inception six years ago Night to Shine has grown from 44 churches around the country hosting 7,000 guests, to nearly 700 churches worldwide hosting more than 100,000 guests with special needs.
The Tim Tebow Foundation, the event's sponsor, committed nearly $3.5 million in financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance in hosting the event.
Many of the hundreds of volunteers needed to make Friday's prom happen wore shirts with the saying, "You're Invited to the Party," printed on the front.
Berryhill said those five words are what Night to Shine are all about. It doesn't matter who you are or what you're facing, Berryhill said, you're invited because you're loved.
"We want everyone to know that everyone is invited to be a part of this in one way or another," Berryhill said. "No one get's excluded. No exceptions."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.