Starting in fall 2020, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will be offering an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, which will be campus-based for students wanting to earn certification.
The non-credit EMT Basic course consists of 159 course hours with 138 hours that are core National Education Standards (NES) curricula, 16 hours of Indiana mandated field hours and five hours Indiana required additional curriculum.
At the end of the semester, upon completion of the program and a practical skills exam approved by the state, students are eligible to take the National Registry Certification written exam as required by the state of Indiana for licensure.
For more information on the EMT program visit smwc.edu/emt . To apply, visit smwc.edu/apply
