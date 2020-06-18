The Woods building second residence hall

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a new $15 million residence hall and dining facility.

Enrollment “has increased to the point where we needed a new residence hall,” said Dottie King, college president. “I feel an extreme sense of joy and gratitude.”

Slated to open in fall 2021, it will be the college’s second residence hall and located next to Le Fer Hall, which opened in 1924.

King described how the college went fully co-educational five years ago, when it began admitting men to its undergraduate on-campus program. Since then, it has added both academic and athletic programs.

Already, 500 students have enrolled for the on-campus program this fall, and officials expect that to grow.

The 49,070 square-foot building will house 92 students with suite-style rooms and a mini-kitchen and living room in each suite; it will have a dining hall with a capacity of 500; and it will have a bookstore that will be relocated from Hulman Hall. The dining hall will have a “grab-n-go” food option for after hours.

The new residence hall, as yet unnamed, will house upperclassmen and potentially graduate students. It will feature more apartment-style housing as opposed to a traditional dorm.

The facility also will have outdoor spaces for students to gather socially or to study.

The project is being developed in partnership with Ohio-based University Housing Solutions, which builds housing primarily for private Catholic colleges.

The hall is financed through a lease-to-own arrangement, in which the developer will fund it and the college will lease it until it is paid for.

“It’s very common in higher education now,” King said.

During the ceremony, Jim Schmidt, president of University Housing Solutions, announced a surprise gift of $500,000 from the firm’s philanthropic arm, the Frank Murphy Foundation, for the college to use however it wants.

“That was a really nice surprise,” King said after the program.

Le Fer will continue as a residence hall and is currently being renovated.

Vacated space in Hulman Hall will allow for expansion of the nursing department with the addition of new nursing, health and wellness programs and labs.

Other speakers included Janet Clark, vice president for academic affairs; state Sen. Jon Ford; state Rep. Tonya Pfaff; Barbara Brugnaux, chair of the college’s board of trustees; Schmidt; Matthew Teismann of MKC Architects; and Justine Gibson, student. Sister Dawn Tomaszewski gave the blessing.

Pfaff spoke of her time at the Woods as an undergraduate, where a mentor, Ellen Cunningham, inspired her to go into teaching. Pfaff starts her 28th year as a teacher this fall.

As a student, she recalled Le Fer’s intercom system and having to run down two flights of stairs to take a phone call; she remembered telling ghost stories, including the legend of the “faceless nun.”

At the Woods, “I learned how to hold my head high and to be proud of who I am,” Pfaff said.

The college and Sisters of Providence have a major economic impact on the community, and Woods’ graduates serve as community leaders and possess the skills needed by local employers, she said.

The college is going forward with the new residence hall at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has many in higher education concerned about enrollment drops.

“I suppose it would give one pause, but we have cautiously looked at all of our spring numbers and what is happening and we are not seeing that,” King said. “COVID is a short term problem. This is a long term proposition ... this building is for our long term future.”

