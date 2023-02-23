Do words hurt?
That’s a question Sarah Scott Middle School principal Scotia Brown asked a group of sixth graders Thursday as part of an exercise to learn about racism and how to advocate against it.
The students visited four stations as part of the Black History Experience, and Brown led a station titled, “The Weight of Racism.”
Some people might say, “Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”
But words can hurt, Brown said.
On a screen, she pointed to and stated words and phrases that are racist and hurtful. “You don’t belong here.” We don’t allow Black folk.” “Jigaboo.” “Black people are criminals.” “Should you be in this class?”
And every time one of the hurtful phrases appeared on a screen, teacher Shannon Loudermilk handed DJ Shouse a brick to hold. After those bricks stacked up and weighed more heavily, Brown asked Shouse how he was doing.
“It’s not easy or comfortable,” said Shouse, who is part of a Hamilton Center outreach mentor program. “But I have no choice but to carry the weight.”
If he hurls back insults as a student, he can be disciplined; if he returns an insult as an employee, he might be fired.
The burden doesn’t go away because he’s tired. Periodically, the bricks became too heavy and Shouse dumped them on a mat.
Sometimes, those words can cause people to get depressed and feel isolated, and Brown urged any student who ever felt that way to reach out and tell someone. “I don’t want you to take it on and carry that burden and not know you can talk to someone,” she said.
Later, the screen showed positive comments students could use to replace negative ones. “I’m glad you are here.” “You are a valuable member of the team.” “Would you like to join us?”
With each positive comment, a student picked up a brick and gave it to Loudermilk, who put it on the floor.
“What if today and going forward, we made everyone feel good about being here,” Brown said.
The four stations included What is Racism; Black Boy Joy, Black Girl Magic; the Weight of Racism; and Be the Change.
The purpose of Black Boy Joy, Black Girl Magic was to encourage students to be proud of and celebrate who they are. A video showed uplifting pictures of Sarah Scott students. The station used a book called, “I am Every Good Thing,” in which the book’s Black narrator is proud of everything that makes him who he is.
Nichelle Campbell-Miller, school social worker, helped lead the session, intended to uplift and empower students, and Black students specifically, and to recognize the contributions of Black individuals to society.
In Be the Change, students learned about advocacy and speaking out against racism when it happens. They signed a banner stating, “Racism has No Place Here.”
After Thursday’s sessions, sixth grader Zion Turner said, “I feel like I learned a lot. I feel like we should be nice to other races and come together … We shouldn’t fight over race, and we shouldn’t be racist to anybody,” he said.
Turner said if he sees racist actions or words, he plans to speak out. “I’m going to tell them what’s wrong and what they can fix,” Turner said.
Student Atalie Burton said of the experience, “I really like that they are doing this because I think it helps a lot of people understand that racism is not OK. At all. And a lot of people need to know that it’s not OK.”
She’s glad Sarah Scott makes a point throughout February to celebrate Black History Month and show “that other people need to be recognized, not just white people.”
Student Angel West said of the overall experience, “It’s really sad that people are like that” and treat others differently because of their skin color.
West believes the experience will encourage more students to speak up if they see or encounter racism.
Rachel Cox, Sarah Scott instructional coach, said the goal of the stations was to encourage students “to be an activist and to speak up” and call out racism if they see or hear it.
The conversations can be uncomfortable at times. “You have to have those uncomfortable conversations so that change can happen,” Cox said.
Principal Scotia Brown described her goals for the week-long exercise in which all grades participated.
“I want for Sarah Scott to be a place where everyone is welcome and everyone feels safe. We want our students to know they have the power to change the environment and create a positive culture here in the school and the community,” she said.
