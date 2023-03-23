“Is that him?” the Dixie Bee Elementary student asked enthusiastically about the individual standing in the rear of Ivy Tech’s Oakley Auditorium as students walked to their seats.
Indeed, it was “him” — Evan Austin, former Dixie Bee Elementary student-turned 2021 Paralympian gold medalist in swimming.
Austin spoke at Ivy Tech Community College as part of its Disability Awareness Month celebration. The audience included the Dixie Bee fourth-graders as well as Ivy Tech employees, students and community members.
Austin’s talk was titled, “The Wait of Gold: Sacrifice, Failure, and Resilience in the Lifelong Pursuit of Excellence.”
A three-time Paralympic swimmer for Team USA, he competed in the London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games. He was team captain in Tokyo, where he became a gold and bronze medalist.
Austin was born with familial spastic paraparesis, a genetic neurological disorder that affects the function and use of his legs, He knows what it is like to have to overcome adversities and challenges that come with having a physical disability.
But through perseverance, hard work and the support of others, on Sept. 3, 2021, “I got to live my dream,” he told the audience. He showed them the video of his winning gold in the 50-meter butterfly in Tokyo.
“I get to walk around every day as a gold medalist for my country,” he said.
“It all started here in this community because I had a group of people who believed in me, who gave me an opportunity … opportunities that exist for you.”
When he started swimming in Terre Haute, “I was just a kid with a disability who didn’t have any expectations of where this could take me.”
But after he started taking swim lessons, “I loved it. I realized this just might be my thing,” he said. “I knew swimming could be something that would give me whatever I gave to it.”
A lot of things in life are that way, said Austin, a South Vigo High School and Indiana State University graduate. “The effort, energy and work you put in determines the level of success, triumph and positivity you get out of it.”
But he also chronicled for his young audience the many setbacks to eventually achieving gold — not making Team USA at age 15, then making the Paralympics but not winning any medals. He talked about how devastated he felt with those setbacks.
But during those times, there were people who lifted him back up.
“I was never alone on my journey, and the days I didn’t believe in myself and didn’t know if I was capable, I had so many people so deeply in my corner,” he said. “I never lost belief in their belief in me.”
He’s proud of his gold medal, but he’s also glad “I get to share my medal with the people that were on that journey with me,” Austin said.
He encouraged the young students to dream and set goals. The hills and valleys, the failures and successes, are all part of the process. “It all makes you who you are,” he said.
Austin offered further encouragement. “I know someone in here is capable of winning another gold medal” or accomplishing similar success in another way.
After his talk, Dixie Bee students had an opportunity to ask questions: his teachers at Dixie Bee, the last time he was in a pool, how long it took him to “get good” at swimming and whether he’ll try for another Paralympics. The next one is in Paris in 2024.
To the latter, Austin responded, “I don’t know. That’s certainly something I’m trying to figure out right now. I love swimming … but I work full-time for a nonprofit right now and I like doing that, too, because that has some impact.”
Among the students who heard his talk was Teddy Ferguson, a fourth-grader. “It was really inspiring. My dream is to be in the NBA and he is kind of teaching me to keep dreaming and follow your goals,” he said.
Sephie Jaafar, a third-grader, said, “I think he has a powerful story. It’s really inspiring how his favorite part of being a good swimmer … is the people who helped him along his way.”
She described it as “amazing” how he overcame his struggles and went on to achieve the success that he did.
In an interview, Austin, who now lives in Terre Haute, said he works part-time as a keynote speaker for ForCollegeForLife (FCFL), a college speaking agency. He travels all over the country delivering his motivational speech.
He also works full-time as a development officer for the Ability Experience, a nonprofit philanthropic initiative of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Its mission is to create shared experiences between members of the disability community and members of the fraternity.
He also is preparing for a large philanthropic cycling trip called Gear Up Florida, which is in May. He will cycle 955 miles across Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.