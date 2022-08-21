The Swope in Terre Haute displays work of its summer pupils

The Swope Art Museum’s education center was filled with young aspiring artists and their parents on Friday evening, enjoying an exhibit of children’s paintings, sculpture and drawings.
Some works, naturally, were little more than glorified scribbles, but other efforts were surprisingly accomplished.
Take, for example, Holly Clapp’s masters studies reproduction of Ruth Pratt Bobbs’ oil painting “The Spanish Shawl,” which hangs upstairs at the Swope. It bears an uncanny likeness to Bobbs’ original, and Clapp even found a frame similar to the one encasing the upstairs painting and decorated the edges so that it completely duplicated it — not bad for someone in the ages 11 to 14 class.
“Holly was really proud of herself,” said Grace Engel, a Swope gallery assistant who also taught the masters studies class (”I wear many hats here” she noted). She added, “I’m surprised she really did that [frame’s] detail.”
Or take 4-year-old’s Norah Robertson’s sculpture of a horse in a corral wrapped up decoratively and made more ornate by surrounding pipe cleaners.
Christy Brinkman-Robertson, Norah’s mom, said, “I know she loves animals so I put her in that class and she loved it. Norah really likes to create at home so I knew she’d like the class.” Norah was too shy to discuss her sculpture, so she hid behind her mother and giggled.
The Swope hosted 27 summer art classes for ages 4 to 18, more than the museum has ever held before, each class with a maximum of 12 kids; 17 of those classes were sold out. Classes ran for two hours a day for a week. The record amount of money donated for scholarships for the classes translated into a record number of scholarships — 70 in all. The Swope hosts similar programs — for adults, too — year round.
“Some of the kids really advance their skills drastically over the week,” said Emily Bennett, the Swope’s director of education. “Some came in already with a passion for art and they ended up at an even higher level.”
Bennett admitted that some kids’ work can blow her away. “It’s always the quiet ones that surprise you,” she said. “It’s always the one who always wants to work alone, and doesn’t want a lot of help and then they blow it out of the water. That’s exciting when those kids come out of their shells.”
Brinkman-Robertson directed the Swope’s summer art program in the past; she now curates the art at Rose-Hulman.
“I really miss it,” she said of the Swope’s children’s programs. “The hands-on art with kids is really great, it forms their creativity and lets them express themselves.”
Engel, the instructor, conceded, “Some of the kids I drove a little crazy but they were able to produce some really wonderful work.” She was gratified by her students’ response to their work: “I was surprised at how many of my kids brought back their work because it was wonderful to see that they were as proud of their work as I was, that they thought it was worth hanging on the wall and showing to the world.”
Another student justly pleased with her efforts was 12-year-old Chloey Ennen, who took multiple classes both this summer and last, and plans to return next year.
She took a print-making class, resulting in a piece she called “The Broken Chessboard,” as well as a sculpture class resulting in a box whose lid and interior were meticulously decorated, as well as a little stuffed sculpture. Her favorite was the box: “That took a lot of time to do.”
She enjoys her time at the Swope. “It helps me to appreciate it more because I got to have experiences doing it probably more than in an elementary art class,” she said.
Her father Brad said he may be lacking in a visual aesthetic, but he encourages his daughter to pursue hers.
“I’m a musician and she’s got the visual arts, so we’re going with it,” he said. “I’m very proud of her for doing it, for stepping out of her box and taking on something different.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.