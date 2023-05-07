The Swope Art Museum announced Sunday that it has raised $4.8 million toward a goal of $6 million for significant improvements at the Terre Haute museum.
The announcement came Sunday at the annual Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast Spring Dinner, where two awards to local volunteers also were presented.
“This is the largest capital campaign in Swope history, and I am pleased to announce that we are now entering the public phase of our campaign, having reached 74 percent of our goal,” said Brad Balch, chairman of the campaign.
Balch, chair of the Bayh School of Education at Indiana State University, praised the community for its response during the last 4 years. “Our campaign consultants told us we would be fortunate to raise half of this amount, but we have such a generous community in support of the Swope’s mission that we actually increased our goal by $1 million and have success in sight.”
The goals of the campaign are to preserve and protect the Swope’s collection of American art with modern storage, increase accessibility with a larger elevator, open a new sculpture gallery, improve the usability of the third-floor event space, expand the Youth Education Center, and install a new heating and air conditioning system.
USA Today has recognized the Swope as one of the 10 best small city museums to see art.
“We will now be asking for gifts from all friends and supporters of the museum to raise $1.2 million to reach our goal by this time next year so we can proceed with the projects,” said Fred J. Nation, executive director of the museum.
Donations can be made at swope.org/greatartforall, or by calling the Swope at 812-238-1676.
At the dinner, the Pendergast Award for outstanding dedication was presented to Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese and Andrew McAleese, both local artists who have served in many volunteer capacities for the Swope.
Anna Lee is a retired art teacher in the Vigo County School Corp. and is an accomplished artist working in glass, ceramics, and metals. She has served on the board of the Swope and is currently on the collections committee.
Andy maintained an independent business, Macksville Station, doing custom design furniture and architectural woodwork for 30 years in West Terre Haute. Since retiring he has continued his art with ceramics, welding, glass, and woodworking.
Both have participated in the Swope as active artists and extraordinary volunteers, fundraisers and advocates, said Kathy Brentlinger, president of the Swope’s Board of Managers.
The Richard J. Shagley Presidential Service Award was presented to Richard W. Templeton, chief financial officer for Templeton Coal. He was recognized for his volunteer serve as president of the board, chair of the budget and finance committee and volunteer leadership.
About 300 people attended Sunday’s dinner.
