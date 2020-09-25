The Swope and artist Billy Morrow Jackson explore racism in America

A discussion of racism and history have been joined together in a unique display at the Swope Art Museum as 1960s lithograph prints and painting from acclaimed American artist Billy Morrow Jackson encircle a small 1930s monument of Confederate generals of the Civil War.

Billy Morrow Jackson (1926-2006), in addition to being a well-known artist, was an art professor at the University of Illinois from 1954 to 1987.

Jackson was white but was in an interracial marriage to his first wife, Blanch Mary Jackson, which was no simple matter in the 1950s and 1960s.

“This is a white artist making work about the black experience, because he was living it. He was a victim of attacks with terrible things painted across their house and rocks thrown through their windows,” said Edward Trover, curator of collections and exhibitions at the Swope Art Museum.

Eight unique civil rights prints from Jackson, plus an additional painting called “Daily News” related to the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., are displayed together for the first time in the museum.

The prints were made in 1964 in response to a Birmingham, Alabama church bombing in 1963 and the killing of several civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964.

“Billy Morrow Jackson was always an advocate for social justice. And, when the Birmingham bombing happened ... he took these drawings he made and had prints made of them and donated the proceeds to civil rights organizations,” Trover said.

Artist Edward McCartan made the small statue of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson for a 1935 contest to erect a statue in Baltimore, Maryland. It did not win the competition, but the winning statute of that competition — from Laura Gardin Fraser — was removed by the city of Baltimore in August 2017.

“What brought this together is the resurgence of black lives matter, a fight for equality and equity, and it was interesting to see the thread from this sculpture from the 1930s that was created as a monument toward these southern generals and the contemporary discussion about what to do with these actual monuments,” Trover said.

“It is an interesting way to tie something from our collection directly to the movement,” Trover said.

Jackson’s prints are hung in the museum’s second floor Schell Gallery room, surrounding the Civil War statue that rests in the middle of floor in the museum’s collection. The exhibit is called “CIVIL disobedience and monumental RIGHTS.” It will remain on display until Jan. 3.

“The dissidence is here of the civil rights movements at the same time all these Confederate monuments were around. We think it is appropriate to have monuments, but they ought to be in places like museum, and not necessarily in the public square,” Nation said. “All this encourages conversations about those elements.”

Nation said monuments for the Confederacy were erected post-Civil War during the Jim Crow era.

“There was a real attempt to try to change the narrative of what the Civil War was all about — [to] change it from slavery to states’ rights to the heritage of the South,” Nation said. “So, the celebration of Southern Civil War personages didn’t happen really until the 20th century, not so much in the 19th century, as a movement to redefine what the Civil War and the South was all about. And now it is being redefined again, as happens with history.”

The Swope Art Museum has a unique connection to Billy Morrow Jackson through Howard E. Wooden, who served as the Swope’s director from 1967 to 1975.

“Billy Morrow Jackson was certainly an artist he took under his wing. So because of that, we have a lot of his works,” Nation said.

One large painting of downtown Terre Haute, commissioned by Wooden, hangs on the first floor of the museum. It shows an alley looking west toward the Vigo County Courthouse. Wooden is also featured in the painting. His son, Howard Wooden Jr., is a psychologist in Terre Haute.

In the painting is a building that housed a temporary courthouse for the county, “which had a theater on the upper floors. It was the meeting place for the preliminary [national convention] meeting [held in 1881] that led to forming the AFL [American Federation of Labor] with Samuel Gompers,” Nation said.

Jackson’s daughter

Sylvia Jackson is the youngest of four children of Billy and Blanch Jackson. She has worked in Boston for more than 20 years and is caring for her mother at Martha’s Vineyard, where her parents bought a small cabin during the 1960s.

“According to my mother, Blanche Mary Jackson, when my father initially attempted to provide these [lithographs] to the Smithsonian Institute in the ‘60’s, they wouldn’t receive them because they were too controversial,” she wrote in an email to the Tribune-Star. “Today, they are accessible online at the Smithsonian Institute’s Archives of American Art.”

Sylvia confirmed the works were sparked by civil rights events.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“According to my mother, Dad wanted to leave Illinois and go south to march with civil rights leaders. She feared he would get killed and told him ‘You can’t go, you can’t leave us,’ and she’s tearful now reflecting upon that moment,” Sylvia said.

Sylvia said her mother “sincerely believed something would happen” to her father.

Sylvia said her mother recalls encouraging her father to go to his studio in the corner of the basement and come up with art in answer to the injustices and to support those protesting.

A painting in the display, “Daily News,” shows a nude woman in a doorway, with a newspaper on the floor with headlines of unanswered questions on the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Some think the woman in the painting is Blanche Mary Jackson.

“No, although my mother modeled on many occasions, this was a family friend, similar to other interior works,” Sylvia said. “I was 4 years old in 1968 but certainly, my appreciation of this piece increased as I aged, learning the historical plight of African Americans, Native Americans and other minorities, as well as my lived experiences with racism and violence during my developmental years.

“Even the title ‘Daily News’ (1968) is subtle yet captures the sentiment of a pivotal and poignant moment in time,” Sylvia said.

Reflecting on her father

“My father was extremely loving, humble, reserved and supportive,” Sylvia said. “Moreover, he was highly analytical, observant and intelligent. The expressions and sentiments depicted through his art helped me realize his unassuming strength, subtle power, insight and passionate humanitarianism.

“The way he lived and loved was courageous, as marrying a woman of color during the late 40’s was a dangerous feat because miscegenation was illegal in many states and violence against race mixing was common,” she said, adding her parents raised four mixed race children.

“During the turbulent 60’s, my family moved into a Caucasian, middle class neighborhood and violence ensued. I was in my mother’s womb when she received death threats, our home was strewn with black paint, effigies were hung and a cross burned on the front lawn.”

“My father was fearless and while quiet and reserved, his artwork, especially the civil rights series, spoke loud and clear about violent injustices minorities suffered via political systems entwined with racist ideologies,” Sylvia said. “This body of work are educational tools for change. While I always admired these works as a little girl, when older, I delved deeper into the nuances of his intention. These powerful and thought provoking protest art demands critical thinking and discourse.

“I hoped in due time, they’d be utilized as transformative educational tools and it seems the time is now. My father passed in 2006, but I hope he is still ‘observing’ from above as I think he would be pleased.”

“We must educate with truth, not manipulations of ego driven archetypes,” Sylvia said. “We must ensure historical truths are taught to all and ensure we no longer tolerate abuses of authority within all systems. ...We must encourage critical thinking and increase access to higher, quality education regardless of privilege or income. We must protect and respect freedoms like the power of protest and art forms as education.

“Education is violence prevention and my father’s civil rights series is a primary example.”

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.