Nicole Bennett, a recent transplant from Pennsylvania, was enjoying her strawberry shortcake, sharing spoonfuls with her 9-month-old daughter Jade at Thursday’s Strawberry Festival.
It was First Congregational Church’s 35th annual celebration, but Bennett’s first.
“A lot of people told me about it,” she said. “I was told it’s what dreams are made of.” Her assessment: Her friends were correct.
Hundreds who turned out for the festival seemed to be of the same opinion as they happily devoured the treats.
Cheryl Smith and her husband Norman, veterans of the last decade of strawberry festivals, marveled at the huge scoops of ice cream atop her strawberries.
“Well worth the money,” she said. “It’s a good cause; it’s good food.”
She was also enjoying the early afternoon weather, which she deemed “perfect” as temperatures hovered in the middle to high 70s and sun was plentiful.
Smith said, “We came now because we didn’t think it’d be busy.” She paused a beat. “We were wrong.”
She laughed. “It gets bigger and bigger every year,” she said. “Everybody has to come and try it.”
Nancy Dal Sasso had lost count of the number of festivals she’d attended.
“It’s just kind of a tradition for us,” she said. “It’s wonderful. It’s absolutely fantastic. I could just be happy with the strawberries and the ice cream, but all of it is really good.”
Dal Sasso, too, was luxuriating in the weather.
“The weather is fantastic,” she said. “Mother Nature has looked out for them.”
Given that Mother Nature also provided the strawberries, it would make sense that she wouldn’t interfere with those enjoying her work.
“No, but she has melted the ice cream before,” Dal Sasso said.
Libby Myrick, who has been organizing the festival for the past decade, said, “You could not have ordered a better day.”
Myrick said the festival requires planning from April to June to pull together.
“We’ve kept things mostly the same, although in the past couple of years we’ve been tweaking things more than usual, all for the good,” she said.
Some of the tweaks included rearranging the serving lines so that they move more briskly. They’ve begun making advance orders the day before instead of the day of, which Myrick called a major improvement.
“We keep trying to make crowd control better,” she said. “We’re always looking for a way to make it better for the volunteers, better for the customers.”
Children’s tents with face-painting was added last year.
An astonishing number of strawberries disappear during the festival. Last year, 8,400 strawberry shortcakes were served, requiring 5,000 pounds of strawberries, 540 gallons of ice cream, 7,600 biscuits and 528 pounds of whipped topping.
Myrick noted, “This just couldn’t be done without the volunteers.”
Each year, a couple hundred volunteers concoct the desserts, including employees from hospices and nursing home, those in recovery houses and college students. Three separate serving lines were manned by Rose-Hulman students.
High school football players were recruited to lug heavy items around. Myrick’s 11-year-old granddaughter Mia even got into the act, manning the beverage stand.
Mari Jackson was there with her husband Kyle and sons Levi, 4, and Beau, 2.
“My parents have probably been bringing me since I was their age,” she said. “It’s something the kids can enjoy while everybody can get together and have a meal together. It’s just something to cool you off in the middle of the day.”
Levi said this was his first festival and since strawberries are his favorite fruit, he intended to come back “all the time.”
Beau, on the other hand, thoughtfully expressed concern for his interviewer while savoring his snack. He wanted to know: Are you getting some?
Memo to Beau: Definitely.
Myrick said she didn’t mind that few festival-goers seek her out personally to express their gratitude.
“I fly under the radar,” she said. “But we just get lots and lots of positive feedback, which energizes it. It keeps you going. We get a lot of love from the patrons and the advanced order businesses — they’re very generous with their compliments.”
