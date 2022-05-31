The sisters say you're welcome at Woodhaven

Those who feel a need to get away from it all for some quiet reflection and renewal in a natural setting don't have far to travel.
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods conducted a blessing and ribbon-cutting Tuesday for its Woodhaven retreat and guest house.
"These woods are sacred. There is a peace here that is healing, that brings wholeness," said Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, the congregation's general superior. "Today, we celebrate a new place where people can come and take time to experience that peace, to be still and know God."
She used the Spanish expression, mi casa es su casa, which translated means, "My house is your house."
Tomaszewski continued, "This is what we want to say to all of you today. As we open Woodhaven ... our house is your house. You are always welcome here."
The building includes 10 single bedrooms, each with a private bath. The middle of the building includes the kitchenette, dining area and gathering space. It also has two handicap-accessible rooms.
The building sits on the site of the former Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College gymnasium, which was demolished in 2015.
The transitioning phase from living quarters to retreat center and guest house began in February 2022.
Woodhaven initially housed some of the sisters who had moved out of Owens Hall, which was remodeled to provide affordable senior housing and is now called St. Mary's Senior Living.
The sisters who had been living in Woodhaven have found other accommodations, and Woodhaven can now be used for retreats and as a guest house.
Anyone can use Woodhaven, said Sister Paula Damiano, co-director of Providence Spirituality and Conference Center.
"It doesn't matter what religion (or no religion), everybody is welcome," she said.
Woodhaven can be rented by groups or businesses for retreats, and the facility can also be used by visitors to the campus. Individuals may want to visit for quiet or solitude.
Recently, it was used by family who gathered from all over the country to attend the funeral of a Sister of Providence.
"They really loved it. It was an opportunity for them to get together," said Sister Mary Beth Klingel, who lives in one of the rooms and ministers as hostess of the facility.
Representatives of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett also attended the ribbon-cutting.
"It is so peaceful up here ... maybe I need to come more often," Bennett said. The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods "is such an important place to visit and get to know."
The retreat and guesthouse serve an important need, he said. "It's a perfect place."
During a blessing the Rev. Dan Hopcus said, "May this place be filled with people who are called from their busy lives to come to these woods to renew and refresh, to visit and enjoy, to pray and rediscover the gifts of creation."
For information about reservations and rates, go to https://spsmw.org/visit/shop-eat-stay-smw/.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
