The show goes on, 'almost' live, for Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Live entertainment has been greatly impacted due to the pandemic, but Crossroads Repertory Theatre found a way to provide shows for the 2021 season after their 2020 season was canceled.
When planning for their 2021 season months ago, Crossroads considered COVID restrictions and the numbers of those vaccinated.
The theater produced three films this summer:“I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” “CLUE” and “Seeger.”
“I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti” is a one-woman show discussing her previous relationships while cooking an entire home-made pasta meal on set.
The production was filmed here in a Terre Haute home right off of Ohio Boulevard. and along with the other productions this summer, was produced unlike any previous years.
“It was a totally different thing all together,” said Michael Jackson, director of production for Crossroads Repertory Theatre.
“Normally, we would rehearse a play and then get into the technical rehearsal process where we would add lighting, sound, costume elements and bring it all together and then the actor would perform it in real time.
“What we did for this is we filmed it much more like a TV show. We rehearsed in a mock-up kitchen here in the new theater building on campus, which gave the actor all of the things she needed, but it wasn’t the real space. We went in for three nights into the location and actually filmed the play all the way through three times trying to get the best cut of it. After we filmed it all, our video designer and director edited it all into a final cut that the audience sees now.”
Unlike their traditional theater ways, this year’s shows were not live.
“We’re streaming the production online where you can watch it after buying a ticket on our website, or you can come to the theater in person and watch it on the screen for those people who might be over streaming things online,” Jackson said.
“That is an adaptation we made after people were vaccinated and we could actually have an audience come back into the theater.”
“CLUE,” another production by Crossroads, was also created far from the traditional theater norm.
KatyBeth Schmid worked as the production state manager for Crossroads this summer. She previously worked in Las Vegas for the Cirque de Soleil and toured as a stage manager for them for nearly seven years until the pandemic abruptly shut down live entertainment venues.
Schmid also worked for Indiana State University prior to this and was familiar with those in the theater/arts department.
After not working for 14 months due to the pandemic, she was eager to work on set for ISU from the beginning of May to the end of June.
“We had a cast of 11 people in six different states,” she said.
“Six people were in their own homes performing and five were in the building. It was a very different process and the only way to speak to everyone at one time was through their ear piece that they were hearing their Zoom feed through. Everything we collected came through Zoom and then it was composited and put together in a different computer program and then that is what was streamed.”
The cast used virtual green screens to complete scenes and rehearsed fully online.
“It’s been an experiment that we were trying out for the first time,” said Jackson.
“I don’t know that we’ll ever do something like this again and it certainly wasn’t something that we had done before.
“We assume that in the future we will be back to the way we had produced 55 seasons before this with actors on stage and a live audience.”
There are still remaining performance days and times set, these along with ticket purchases can be found online at https://www.crossroadsrep.com.
