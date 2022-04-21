A regal purple eagle with wings spread and an intense gaze landed at the corner of 12th and Garfield in 12 Points on Thursday.
The eagle, created by sculptor Bill Wolfe, is destined for a new memorial in development at the former site of Garfield High School – the home of the Purple Eagles.
“The eagle has landed,” Wolfe said as a group of Garfield alumni admired the big raptor, still perched on a trailer to be transported into temporary storage.
Hollow cast bronze and weighing 1,500 pounds, the eagle must wait until the rest of Purple Eagle Plaza is completed before it is permanently placed on site.
“I’m particularly proud of it,” Wolfe said. “It will be a good addition to the revitalization of 12 Points. One of the icons maybe, as visitors come to the area,” he said.
A stack of books on a pedestal has been designed as the landing place for the eagle.
“It’s a majestic addition to this end of town, I think,” Wolfe said.
Susan Mardis, a Garfield graduate and one of the organizers of the memorial plaza effort, said fundraising for the $100,000 project has reached the halfway point. Several bricks have been purchased by alumni for placement, and many more bricks are available to be engraved.
The smaller memorial currently on the site will be moved. Its stone monument will be incorporated into the new design, with the addition of the names of three Olympians who are Garfield graduates. The small eagle on top of the steel posts will be moved to a museum.
“We would love to make this a destination spot because of historic 12 Points, and Gold Medal Park where our Olympians are, this spot, and then Collett Park. We would like to pull it all together,” she said.
Mardis hesitated to say when the project will be complete. The cost of the eagle is covered, she said.
The project could be scaled back if needed, she said, but people have been very giving so she is optimistic about future giving.
Donations can be made to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation at www.wvcf.org.
Garfield graduate David Haynes was among graduates and former staff who shared fond memories of their school days.
“I love seeing the eagle and bronze,” Haynes said. “We’re so proud of it.”
He admitted that the eagle project was spurred a little by Wolfe’s cross-town sculpture of the Golden Bear outside the former Schulte High School on Ohio Boulevard.
Garfield High School closed in 1971. It opened in 1912 and was an anchor of the 12 Points neighborhood for 59 years before school consolidation merged rival Gerstmeyer, Wiley and Honey Creek high schools.
The former school site now hosts the Garfield Towers affordable housing community.
