Thumbing through a paperback copy of “Spoon River Anthology” a few minutes before leading a recent high school class tour of Highland Lawn cemetery, led me to wonder just how its author, Edgar Lee Masters, might have handled the poetic epitaph of Martin Alonzo Sheets. He’s the eccentric Terre Haute businessman immortalized in local folklore for having a working telephone installed in his mausoleum.
Contemporaries in time and separated by relatively few miles, Masters, had he met Sheets, could have perhaps been inspired to write one of his greatest poems, for Sheets, big and blustery and nearly barometric, has become a legend.
Sheets’ story, often retold and nearly always embellished, became this: So afraid of being entombed alive, the wealthy and idiosyncratic entrepreneur paid Bell Telephone to do an installation in the impressive marble tomb that sits not far from the cemetery’s office. Three years after his death in 1926, his wife, Susan, was found dead still clutching their home phone. Upon opening the crypt that already held her husband and infant daughter, authorities found its phone, inexplicably, off the hook…
Of course, most of that tale is just that, a story worthy of an episode of “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” or “The Twilight Zone,” a tale told best as we near Halloween.
But, Sheets did, indeed, have a telephone (a Bell employee named Dolph Cross verified that in 1981)—and a table and chair and a bottle of whiskey—in his tomb, and he was, in real life, far from white-bread bland.
Born on September 11, 1853, to a pioneer Illinois family, Mort Sheets eventually married and embarked on a career in land speculation and cattle buying, and, as rumor has it, in Texas oil. Most of his life was spent buying and raising stock on the family homestead located between Paris and Hume, but at about the turn of the century, Sheets moved to the rapidly-growing Terre Haute area, acquiring one farm that ran to over 1,100 acres, while settling on another of about 500 acres in Lost Creek Township. Always a bit restless, Sheets moved into the city proper in 1906 while paring down most of his business interests, save a personal loan venture. Until his health failed—perhaps from an attack of blood poisoning—he regularly visited one of his farms near Dresser and collected “relics and other things of historic worth,” including an original 13-star American flag.
By 1910, Sheets began construction of his now-famous mausoleum, and one account has it that he was less than satisfied with his first contractors and hired a local firm—Hollis Monument—to tear it down and start over. In the meantime, Susan and Martin had their infant daughter, Ethel (also called Mamie), who died at 13 months in 1882, disinterred from her grave in New Hope Cemetery to be the first to lie in the family tomb.
Well before Sheets became known for his telephone, he was in the news. Eccentric, to say the least, he was often seen driving through town in his black Studebaker touring car, his dark Van Dyke and trademark 10-gallon cowboy hat blowing in the wind. Usually adorned in cowboy boots, Mort Sheets’ piercing eyes and imposing frame made him memorable, as did his volatile temper. He was the frequent subject of complaints to the police, often by neighbors offended by his booming and profane voice being, “so loud that it could be heard for two blocks.”
Mort was particularly irked that the manager of Newhart Brothers Garage, a REO dealership and repair shop located next door to the Sheets residence at 654 Ohio St., parked cars in front of his home. He was eventually forced to admit in city court that he had no authority to place a “No parking” sign near his house, and despite at least one instance where he used a pistol to get his point across, was
charged in 1921 only with attempted assault and fined $15; a public profanity charge tacked on another $3 fee.
Yet, Martin and Susan Sheets were known for their generosity. Bolstered by Susan’s considerable inheritance, the Sheets donated to a number of charities, the most visible gift being a home on North 7th St., that they purchased and gave to Union Hospital as the “Morton A. and Susan Sheets Nurses Home.” As historian Dorothy Clark wrote nearly 45 years ago, Sheets was also “addicted to making wills,” and regardless of some confusion upon his death, large sums were doled out, including $50,000 to the YMCA, the entire 500-acre Honey Creek Township property to the Flora Gulick Boys’ Club, and an additional $40,000 to Union Hospital. It was believed that at the time of his death, Sheets’ estate was worth over a quarter of a million dollars (about $4 million today).
City Cemetery Clerk, Roxe Anne Kesner, as knowledgeable about Sheets’ final resting place as anyone can be, says, “Oh, the table and chair were there, but removed from the mausoleum prior to my time of employment, as was the telephone. I could just see him after escaping from his deathly confinement, sitting in the chair with a good, strong bourbon glass in hand, smiling with his ten-gallon hat in place, saying, ‘You won’t get me yet!’ What a character!”
Kesner also admits that upkeep on the Sheets mausoleum is now an issue. Although Mort’s wills included money directed toward so many good causes, it didn’t leave funds in perpetuity for his own tomb’s maintenance, and that is not the responsibility of an already strained city cemetery budget.
“We hope that someday family members will come forward to take care of the work needed to keep the mausoleum structurally sound,” Kesner says. “It’s such an important part of our local history, and in some ways, Martin Sheets is going to live forever out there.”
The great green bronze doors to the Sheets mausoleum are covered with coal-black glass, and unlike so many other resting places similar to it at Highland Lawn, visitors can not peek inside to catch the sunlight in a bit of stained glass, nor see its statuary. Its primary occupant, always the center of attention in life, has in death, remained silent for nearly a century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.