The Off Season: A pair of boots worn well, 2.0

It’s been 10 years since I wrote a story about boots; specifically, a pair that I loved so much that I saved them time and time again from the trash barrel before finally realizing they had given up the ghost. Despite their worn and leaking soles, their torn eyelets and shredded lining, I still wanted to keep them around.
The anxiety of losing those grungy things preceded their inevitable disposal by a few months, so I went in search of another pair before the old ones took their final gasps. I never found the same brand — their manufacturer ruined by cheaper foreign competition, I suppose.
That story came to mind last month when I reluctantly dropped another battered pair — the replacements of those dearly-departed earlier — into the garbage can. I felt as if I were once again losing an old friend, and I wished I had somehow been able to record the mileage and the memories I had invested in them.
One day this winter, my feet wet and cold after a walk in the marsh, I decided that the heir apparents had to follow their predecessors’ fate; I had plugged holes left in them by thorns and nails, had replaced their heavy laces at least three times, and had even polished them once or twice, but a combination of neglect, built-in obsolescence, and the thousands of miles and hundreds of jobs I had taxed them with, brought about their doom.
I again went in search of similar replacements, which I found online. I had to return that pair for another a size larger; my feet, like my waist, had either expanded or the manufacturer, now overseas, uses a different ruler. They were fairly expensive and “waterproof,” but it still hasn’t taken long to break them in and beat them down too. In fact, they already look pretty rough, and I’ve only worn them a few months.
I wish that I had the foresight to have ordered a pair of boots for my older grandson while I was at it. He came to visit a few muddy days ago and wanted to go to the woods with me. But, as detailed in a story that ran a month or two ago, he has outgrown his boots, so we had to settle for wrestling in a dry living room instead of hiking. His rubber boots, the veterans of walks along the creek and snowman-building and puddle-stomping, are now stored in the garage. They’ll stay put until his little brother grows into them, which will be soon enough.
I realize that my grandsons will go through dozens of pairs of shoes and boots before their feet quit growing, and I doubt that they’ll dote over the memory of any of them like I did with my old clodhoppers. We don’t tend to think of those kinds of things until childhood is over, or, in my case, being relived.
There is a condition that some psychologists call “personification.” It manifests itself in the very human tendency to get attached to things that otherwise don’t matter much to others; in fact, a rusted high-mileage car or broken-bladed pocketknife, a leaky old john boat or worn hand tool that may be seen as junk by others can be exactly what we treasure. They may be impossibly outdated or too ugly for others to care about, yet, we do.
As with things like my boots, which I should have had the foresight to repurpose as size-13 birdhouses, it is an anthropological tendency, as well as a literary one, to ascribe our own characteristics to inanimate things. As to why, I am unsure. Mine is a generation that grew up watching cartoons in which rabbits sang opera, superheroes couldn’t be recognized when wearing eyeglasses, and old boots served as homes for talking and tea-drinking mice. Those memories never quite leave us, nor do we want them to.
This past weekend, my daughter came over for our usual Sunday afternoon hike. She was wearing the newish boots her mother and I bought her for Christmas, for, like her cheap old dad, her previous pair was so limp-tongued and thin soled that she might as well have been running around in socks; she had squeezed out about every step they had in them.
Her new boots, sporting a rugged label and a few modest scuffs, were still uncharacteristically clean, but they didn’t look so great a few hours later. Despite nearly stepping into the very boot prints I had left behind as I first forded a shallow branch, Ellen sank into the sandy mud above her ankles, the frigid water slipping inside to her socks. Her scream shook the crows out of the trees…
I would bet she’ll remember that day, perhaps when her boots are ready for the trash barrel. I will probably remember it too.
