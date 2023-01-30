Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Tuesday that it has modified the name of its Terre Haute casino development — now it's simply Terre Haute Casino Resort.
The move was made, the company said, to streamline branding efforts.
The word "queen" will still be referenced in casino's logo, but Queen of Terre Haute is no longer the development's name. The change is effective immediately.
CDI reiterated that the casino and hotel's design plans remain focused on representing Terre Haute's history and culture, with food and beverage amenities referring to them "in interesting and recognizable ways."
Churchill is building the $290 million casino resort along Margaret Avenue near the intersection of U.S.40/Indiana 46 and an exit/entrance ramp for Interstate 70 on Terre Haute’s east side.
The casino resort is slated to have 1,000 slot machines, 34 gaming tables and nine food and beverage venues, including a soda shop based on the iconic Coca-Cola bottle invented in Terre Haute.
The casino with a 122-room luxury hotel is slated to open in March 2024.
The casino resort has been projected to bring a $190 million annual impact to the city's and county's economy, with the city, county, school corporation and a non-profit foundation sharing in about $10 million annually.
