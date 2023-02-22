Owners of the outdoor music venue The Mill are again seeking funds from the county’s food and beverage tax, as well as from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
In March, 2022, Tim Drake, president of Lukebo Inc. — a company that includes his wife, brother-in-law and other investors who own The Mill Terre Haute — sought to create a public-private partnership with the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board to help further develop the venue at 2403 Prairieton Road.
CIB Attorney Brian Bosma said the CIB could provide some help, such as a publicly-owned parking space or some other infrastructure as far as the use of food and beverage taxes, but he cautioned against investment by a public body in a private, for-profit enterprise.
On Tuesday, Drake said infrastructure work is still needed.
“It still starts with infrastructure, so we are heading back to the drawing board on that with them,” he said of county and city officials.
The Mill would like “to see if we can get that done. We are revising that scope, what you need or don’t need and what has changed in the market from a year ago and what is available.”
Drake said without some public funds it would take longer to fully develop the outdoor music venue.
“It just takes longer to get there. We are seeing extreme growth in Terre Haute right now, and we want to be on par with that,” Drake said. “While this forward momentum is going, we want to be there right there with it.”
Drake points to a study, conducted by Oxford University on the economic impact of a concert ticket, that indicates if an out-of-town attendee spent $100 on a concert ticket, the local economy would benefit from an additional $343.92 in spending, which includes food, lodging, off-site retail purchases, on-site event purchases and other off-site recreation. That makes the total impact $434.92, according to the study.
The Mill has put a video on its Web site — www.themillterrehaute.com/development — that shows a water park, a hotel, and event space, and a roadhouse as part of its future development. The Mill also has a petition to seek the public funds.
“We are asking for your support in making this a reality. It is vital for us to obtain funding to make the necessary improvements to the infrastructure of the property. If you would be in favor of your local elected officials allocating funds from the Food and Beverage Tax and ARPA funds to our development, please sign this petition,” the web posting states.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, president of CIB, said Tuesday, The Mill isn’t quite like the Indiana Theatre, which is to be owned and operated by a public entity for the public.
The Mill, the mayor noted, is for-profit, privately owned entity that leases public land.
“There are ways we can use our dollars to help private business, to provide incentive to do their projects, but it all depends,” Bennett said.
“If there were infrastructure related things, that is where maybe we can help them,” Bennett said. “What they are doing is great, but to figure out how to use public funds we have to be very specific and follow the rules of how we can spend those funds.”
“They need to make a more specific proposal to us and we will run it by our attorneys and we will figure out what makes sense or [what does] not,” the mayor said.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, a member of the CIB, said the county owns the land leased by The Mill, and is already taking steps to remove an old warehouse on the property.
Commissioners opened bids Tuesday from 11 companies to do that work, and Switzer said the county will seek a grant to help pay for that removal.
“I think, if you look at The Mill, it is the second biggest draw of people into our community besides cross country,” Switzer said. “We want to make sure that piece of property is clean and is good looking.
“Also, we recognize that Tim (Drake) does not have running water or sewer back there. I think from a public perspective, the best thing to do is for us to work with county redevelopment or something along those lines to make sure he gets water and sewer and he can build functional restrooms.
“What Tim decides to do on the property he has leased from us is on him,” Switzer said. “But from a public standpoint, I think we would be able to help him facilitate some things, but that is a privately owned thing on public property.”
Vigo County Councilwoman Vicki Weger said The Mill “is a good tourist draw, so I think for infrastructure, it is a good use of public money,” she said, “and would enhance the property, so it would not be a loss of public money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.