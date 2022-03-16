The Mill proposes private-public partnership

An owner of an outdoor music venue in Terre Haute seeks to create a private-public partnership through the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
Tim Drake, president of Lukebo Inc. — a company that includes his wife, brother-in-law and other investors that own The Mill of Terre Haute — is seeking the partnership to help further develop the venue at 2403 Prairieton Road, he told the board Wednesday.
Drake seeks to make The Mill an arts and entertainment district, which could open it to public funding.
“Our vision is to create a robust arts and entertainment district that serves both our guests and our surrounding community. Historically, entertainment districts have positively impacted the cities in which they reside through local job and business development,” Drake told the CIB.
“Just as importantly, high quality entertainment plays a crucial role in attracting tourism and business-related events such as conventions,” he said. “These opportunities, among others, fuel our desire to be a cornerstone in the economic landscape.”
The idea is to create a space for both family entertainment and “high energy nightlife,” Drake said. Ideas include a distillery and event space, a park on the green, splash pad, and a roadhouse.
Last year, Drake said, “was pretty tough coming out of COVID. We had 35,000 visitors. This year, as we are booking our shows, we are projecting 65,000 visitors,” he said.
The Mill is under contract with Hanning Construction to build our permanent rooftop for a stage.
“It is not the biggest or the best, but we are building it very robust. We will able to put 108,000 pounds from that ceiling, so pretty much any national touring act we will be able to accommodate,” he said.
Drake said Lukebo Inc. has invested more than $1 million on the venue.
The partnership is needed for funding to improve the property. Drake said because The Mill only has a long-term lease and does not own the property, it is difficult to secure bank funding for improvements.
“We have had a lot of big companies that want to be on the property and be involved there, which is one reason for the arts and entertainment district,” he said.
“We want to see if there is any opportunity to work with the CIB to help financing or some initiatives,” he said. “This could be a starting block for riverfront development.”
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who serves as chair of the CIB’s special project committee, said the committee can meet and discuss options.
“There are a variety of ways that we can approach this,” Bennett said. “And it is good you are sharing your thoughts, and moving into some type of partnership to make this grow is awesome. We can start that conversation.”
Chris Switzer, a member of the CIB and a county commissioner, said he could start the discussion of finding ways The Mill can inexpensively obtain the property, which could help with its funding needs.
David Patterson, a member of the CIB and executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the venue has the potential to be one of the biggest tourist draws in the county.
Brian Bosma, attorney for the board, said the CIB “has very broad authority to invest in projects. What is restrictive is your food and beverage tax, which is really your only source of income. It can only be used for a facility that will be used for or is used for convention- or tourism-related events or the arts, also wayfinding items,” Bosma said.
Additionally, Bosma told the CIB, “There will probably be some attention to investment by a public body in a private, for-profit enterprise.”
However, Bosma said the CIB can do some measures, such as improving parking. For example, a publicly-owned parking facility or parking space “is up your alley” as far as use of food and beverage taxes, Bosma said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
