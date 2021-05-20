The Mill prepares for coming live shows

Property that housed a paper mill along Prairieton Road is slowing being converted into another type of mill — one for outdoor music events.
“The Mill Terre Haute” is already set to host five performances this year, with two-time Grammy award-winning rap artist Nelly slated as the first artist to perform June 5 at the venue at 2403 Prairieton Road.
“We got our concrete stage deck completed” earlier this month, which is 11,375 square feet, said Tim Drake, president of Lukebo Inc. That company was formed in October 2018 by Drake, his wife, brother-in-law Jason Lane and two other investors.
The stage deck is serving as the foundation for a rooftop system that provides a roughly 47-foot by 42-foot cover area for performing artists and supports speakers, plus two video walls on the ground, each 10-feet by 15-feet next to the stage.
The entire stage with all the frontage and the speakers is about 140 feet wide and 65 feet deep.
“It is the same rooftop that is used at the Illinois State Fair,” Drake said. “We are leasing that all year, but it will be taken down the beginning of August for use at the Illinois State Fair and returned around Aug. 24, so it will be back for our September and October shows.”
The stage is by Brent Theatrical Lighting of Curran, Illinois, while Mason Sound of Jacksonville, Illinois, is providing the speaker system.
For the first event, Drake said “a lot of the [music] production will be coming in on June 1, 2 and 3, so things should go fairly well.”
However, he said the rooftop “is just to get us started this year. It is temporary, as we will be going with a steel roof structure in the future.”
Other preparations include 65 portable toilets and adding grass sod for the general admission area, where people can sit on blankets or bring lawn chairs.
“All the sod is for general admission. Then we have a premium experience, which is up front for about 500 people, which has a luxury bathroom trailer and their own personal bar up there,” Drake said.
Additionally, fencing is nearly complete for the performance area and a 60-foot by 100-foot tent will serve as a main beer bar. The Mill is also working with Joink for internet connectivity for credit card transactions at its box office.
Several food trucks are also planned.
Mark Minnick, who owns The Fried Pie Guys with his father-in-law, Allen Hayne, along with each of their wives, helped organize food for the first concert.
“Tim [Drake] and I talked about this idea three years ago, when we started our concession,” Minnick said. “I have made some contacts through the years and Tim wants consistency and quality and a variety of local businesses. From there we started putting together business people who can work well with each other and that the food is good,” Minnick said.
Food trucks will include Fried Pie Guys, which serves fried pizza, fried dessert pies and dilly dogs; Roosters and Rumps from Marshall, Illinois; a taco vendor called Banty Shanty; Dave and Lynn’s Concessions; hamburgers from Kroc’s Butcher Shop; plus an ice cream vendor.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said the music venue “is a huge community asset by a private developer. It is a big quality of life project as far as I am concerned. It is a heads-in-beds project. For example, I know that people are traveling from St. Louis to see Nelly, because that is where he is from,” Switzer said.
“It is just a concrete stage now with a little bit of grass, but I think Tim [Drake] is willing to put a lot of money to develop it more, with a bar and restaurant,” Switzer said. “It is something this community has wanted for a long time but was never able to make happen, so it is a great thing.”
Switzer said commissioners support bringing water and sewer to the county-owned property to help further develop the site over the next few years. Commissioners in February 2020 approved a 45-year property lease for the music venue.
Drake said a lot of work has gone into the site in the last few months to prepare for the first show.
“We are still trying to go through everything. We want to have more than enough employees and volunteers to make everything from our parking, our bar staff and our ticketing and box office run as smooth as possible,” he said. “We will probably greatly overstaff with volunteers on the first event to make sure we cover all the bases.
“This whole project from beginning to now, it just has been incredible with the amount of people who are reaching out to us and want to be a part of this and help out,” Drake said.
There will be 60 to 65 people between paid and volunteer staff for the first event, he said. All bartenders and bar staff will be paid positions.
The initial performances this year will handle an audience of 6,000, which is about half of the venue’s expected capacity when the seating area is completed.
In addition to Nelly, other artists slated to perform include Riley Green on June 17, which has already sold out premium tickets; Three Dog Night on July 4; Summerland Tour, comprised of Everclear, Hoobastank, Living Colour and Wheatus on July 16; and Lee Brice on Sept. 4.
Tickets can be obtained at themillterrehaute.com.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.