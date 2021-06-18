The Mile race scheduled for July 3 this year

Wabash Valley Road Runners will host The Mile race with the first of five heats starting at 8:15 a.m. on July 3, one mile north of the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium on Brown Boulevard and finishing by the stadium grounds.
The event, in its 40th year, deviates from the traditional July 4 race day to ensure everyone can participate.
Proceeds will fund the Wabash Valley Road Runners Kids Running Program, a free summer running program for more than 300 Wabash Valley children.
The Mile is the culmination of the Kids Running Program; kids will run the event during the fifth and final heat. The heats are scheduled to allow parents to return to the start to accompany young children and cheer on older ones.
The Mile is sponsored by Pacesetter Sports, Morris Trucking, Athletico, Riddell National Bank, B&B Foods, Chick-fil-A of Terre Haute, Gibson Realty – Scott Rhodes, DLC Media, Rite Way Auto, Terre Haute Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Vrabic Auto, A-1 Sanitation, Mullican Law, Dentistry Just for Kids, Murphy, Urban and Associates: Laura L. Fredendall, Psy.D., HSPP, Epic Insurance Midwest, Roselawn Cemetery, S&G Excavating, 22 Rounds Custom Wood Projects, Graphic FX, Timing MD, Terre Haute Fire Department and Terre Haute Parks & Recreation.
For more information and to register go to https://www.wvrr.org/the-mile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.