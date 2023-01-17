Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater will be host its first Performing Arts Series show of 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Jan 26.
The Mavericks, a group that has been around for about 30 years, have a variety of musical boundaries from rock 'n' roll to country.
There was an initial period of heady success marked by big hits and critical acclaim in the 1990s. A hiatus from 2003 to 2012 had the four musicians going their own separate musical ways. And a reunion has seen The Mavericks record a No. 1 Billboard hit with its first all-Spanish album, En Español, released last fall.
Tickets for this show are $45 for adults, $40 for those under 18 years old and for Rose-Hulman faculty and staff, and free for Rose students with a valid identification card. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
