Yes, there are Hoosier armadillos.
No, they're not sporting Sycamore blue or the cream and crimson of Indiana University, but the squat little armored mammal usually associated with the South or Southwest has moved into Indiana, including Terre Haute.
That's evidenced by an early July post on the Indiana Wildlife Federation's Facebook page that described a nine-banded armadillo found DOR — Dead on Road — near First and Voorhees in Terre Haute. And that's in addition to the confirmed August 2018 finding of a dead armadillo at U.S. 41 and Fort Harrison Road.
Brad Westrich, a biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said the state is aware of recent and earlier finds, and IDNR biologists aren't surprised.
The first confirmed sighting of an armadillo in Indiana was in 2003, and such sightings kept trickling in through the 2010s and 20-teens, the annual numbers eventually reaching into the high teens and low 20s, Westrich said.
Sightings in the early 2020s then jumped into the higher 20s and then the 30s, and they still seem to be ticking upward. Armadillos are showing up not only more often, but in more widespread locales, he added.
And the reason, Westrich said, is fairly simple: Midwestern winters have gotten warmer and armadillos are inching north because there's food and the warmer winter weather allows them to survive.
Sightings in Indiana and other spots in the Midwest have "become surprisingly more typical, although they're assumed to be a Southern species where there are warmer temperatures year around," Westrich said.
Prior to the early 2000s, it seems colder Midwestern winters kept the nine-banded armadillo — the only variant native to the North America — in the South.
The migration that has happened since seems more of a slow northern drift than a determined, low-to-the-ground march, he added.
Left to their own devices, armadillos are generally harmless, Westrich said. They are a naturally timid creature and would just as soon not interact with humans.
"They're sort of sweet animals," said Westrich, who studied the animals when a grad student in the Southwest. "They sort of just keep to themselves."
They do have poor eyesight, though, and may forage closer to people than one might think.
Armadillos have strong legs and sharp claws — they are prolific diggers — but they are far more likely to run than fight.
Armadillos also can be surprisingly quick, and they are very good swimmers. They also can literally walk across the bottoms of creeks and rivers, holding their breath for minutes on end.
Westrich added a caveat: If you find yourself near one and are curious, give it a bit of room and don't stand directly over it. While armadillos do run, a startled one may jump three to four feet straight up, he said. That shell bonking someone in the nose will not feel good, he added.
Experts said it's also advisable to keep pets such as cats and dogs away from an armadillo, as a cornered one will fight.
As to armadillos being carriers of Hansen's disease (leprosy), Westrich said the risk in the Midwest is fairly minimal, although it's still best not to touch.
First, although armadillos can carry the bacterium m. leprae, transmission to humans is not commonplace. Also, the prevalence of the bacteria in an armadillo population seems to be density dependent, and Indiana and its neighbors are not teeming with armadillos.
Westrich mentioned a study in which Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers testing Illinois armadillos found no presence of the bacterial pathogen that causes Hanen's disease.
SIUC researchers also looked for evidence of Chaga's disease, also called T. cruzi infection or American trypanosomiasis. In 75 individual armadillos tested, there was no evidence of the parasitic protozoan, they reported in February 2020.
Westrich's advice should you come across an armadillo — don't touch, just watch.
If the mammal with its own shell doesn't notice you, it probably will just keep on foraging for bugs and grubs. If it does notice you, it will likely scoot away.
For more on the SIUC research, visit outdoor.wildlifeillinois.org.
For more on the armadillo in Indiana, visit www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/nine-banded-armadillo/.
