The Hometown Savings Bank has given $20,000 to the Wabash Valley Fair Association as part of its title sponsorship of the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
“Our sponsorship of the fairgrounds corresponds with THSB’s mission as a hometown community bank. The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is an important part of our community’s quality of life,” said Bart Colwell, bank president.
Not only do young people benefit from the positive aspects of 4-H, but the community as a whole benefits year-round from various events held at the fairgrounds, Colwell said.
The Hometown Savings Bank, established in 1869, has eight locations — the main office plus six branches in Vigo County and one branch in Clay County.
