The Girtons will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Boot City Opry.
The duo plays retro rock and roll, classic country and more such as Johnny Cash, Elvis, Hank Williams Sr., Roy Orbison and others.
Reserved tickets are $22 and available only at the Boot City Opry office, open 8 am. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. General admission tickets are $17 and available at the office, Boot City main register area and at the door the day and night of the show.
For more information, call 812-299-8521.
