It wasn’t necessarily celebrating academic achievement, but a cake adorned with icing depicting a cap and gown awaited Josh Steadman and Ashley Charles at Highland Church in West Terre Haute on Thursday.
That was when they graduated from the Family Recovery Court.
Addicts who go through Family Recovery Court have had their children removed from their supervision and can go months without seeing them, persisting through a recovery process that helps them be responsible enough to care for them again.
“These are the days we live for,” said Vigo County Judge Sarah Mullican, who presides over the court. “The days we cherish [with] the joy we get from seeing people struggle [and] then go through the program and work it out themselves and get their children back.”
Mullican explained, “Family Recovery Court is different because it’s not based on criminal cases, it’s based on Child in Need of Services cases. Everything’s confidential. In order to be involved, they have to have a child in need of services case pending. The Department of Child Services have intervened in some fashion and removed the children and they’ve chosen to be part of this program.”
A team is created to assist each addict in a collaborative fashion for the program, which lasts anywhere between 12 and 26 months.
“Each person works through each phase at their own pace,” said Mullican. “We give them the tools, but they do the heavy lifting.”
Vigo County’s Family Recovery Court has aided addicts since its inception in spring of 2019.
DeAnna Griffin is part of the court’s team, serving as a Peer Recovery Coach who works directly with addicts.
“I am a person in recovery, so I can relate to what these participants are going through,” Griffin said. “With that, the connection I’m able to make with my peers helps them to feel more comfortable in the process. It’s the most rewarding work I’ve ever done.”
Griffin counseled Charles. “She enjoyed getting involved in the recovery community and the different events that we have,” Griffin said. “She didn’t realize in the isolation of her addiction how many things and functions that were going on in the community that she could get involved in.” One such activity is the Blackout Addict Glow Run 5K.
Charles is now 14 months clean. Speaking to those assembled for the graduation ceremony, she wiped tears from her eyes with a tissue as she said, “I didn’t realize how much I lost to drugs. Now, I feel more alive and connected with people.”
An early evaluation determined that the root of her addiction stemmed from traumatizing experiences. She was separated from her three children for 90 days before acquiring their custody again.
Her biggest challenge in the whole process came when father died in an accident three days into her sobriety. “That was probably the breaking point,” Charles said. “Now, I live to honor him and live for what he wanted — I know he wanted me to be clean.”
Charles said battling addiction is “easier now that I’m out and open with my recovery and the relationship with my kids has gotten stronger. You learn how to adapt.” But, she said, “It’s still hard.”
She added, “I’m proud of myself and I’m not gonna stop — I’m going to keep going. It was difficult, but I have to keep going for my kids and myself. I don’t want to go backwards in life. I’m done going backwards.”
Steadman’s youngest son was born two days before he was arrested for driving without a license (“Luckily, I was able to be there when he was born,” he said); he was placed in Family Recovery Court when it was discovered that the boy had been born with drugs in his system.
Extremely withdrawn when he entered the program, Steadman went a full month without being able to see his two kids, though they were placed with his brother who shared photos with him daily. After that, he received monitored visits twice a week for five months, but couldn’t see his youngest for five months.
Steadman’s evaluation determined his addiction stemmed from, simply, having easy access to drugs.
“I was around it my whole life,” he said. “I was an addict for almost 15 years, from when I was 14 to 28. Half of my family and friends never knew I was struggling with addiction all those years.”
Steadman has had so many friends and family members perish from addiction that he’s lost count. “Honestly, I lost track of the number of people I’ve lost back in high school,” he said.
Clean for 141/2 months, he told those in attendance that when he first attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings, he’d defiantly state, “’I have to be here.’ Now, I say, ‘I want to be here.’”
Later, in an interview, he said, “I’m definitely blessed. I still have family members and friends who still struggle with addiction today. I’ve reached out to them, but some of them just aren’t ready or don’t know that they do have people that care about them. I’m lucky I got accepted in the program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.