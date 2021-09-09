The day everything changed: Different generations recall Sept. 11, 2001

Bill Allen, retired from a 23-year military career in the U.S. Army, was beginning a second career as a teacher at Terre Haute South Vigo High School on Sept. 11, 2001.
The biology and earth/space sciences teacher recalls that on that date 20 years ago, "We were getting ready for a big standardized test when Jim [Mann] came over, knocked on my door, and told me, 'You better turn your TV set on.'"
He did so, and just a few minutes later, the second plane crashed into the other World Trade Center tower.
Soon, the towers collapsed.
A third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Allen knew people who were killed at the Pentagon.
"It was personal to me. It was certainly quite shocking," said Allen, 68. "It was an attack on our nation and it needed to be addressed. We could not allow that to continue to happen."
The U.S. needed to respond "to protect ourselves." Since the 9/11 attackers trained in Afghanistan, the subsequent war there "made sense at the time."
After 20 years, "There is a point at which everyone is responsible for taking care of themselves," he said. Nation building won't work "unless the people whose nation is getting built wants to have ownership in it."
Today, he's just as concerned about terrorism from within the U.S. as from international terrorists.
Whether the country is in a more or less dangerous position today, he doesn't know. "I know it's still dangerous," he said. There have always been threats — although the nature of those threats change.
"There are always going to be dangers we have to learn to deal with, and it's better if we deal with them together ... rather than being after each other" and divided as a nation, he said.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Tribune-Star talked to people of different generations — those who were adults, those who were children and those not even born in that tumultuous period of U.S. history.
• • •
Chris Newton, now a Vigo County Superior Court Division 4 judge, was at home and preparing for a Vigo County Council meeting when the attacks began. He he was the council's attorney at the time.
When he saw the first plane hit the World Trade Center, he realized, "Something terrible has happened." But he also wondered how a plane could veer off like that in the financial district of lower Manhattan.
In the back of his mind, he wondered if it was a terrorist attack. But he dismissed the thought. "Who would do that?"
When a second plane hit, "It removed any doubt in my mind and I knew we were under some sort of attack," Newton said. "What a terrible day. What a terrible, tragic day for the world when that happened. Not just our country — but for the whole world."
In the aftermath of 9/11, "I think we became more cognizant of threats. I think that we were a little lax in our security measures," Newton said. "I know we all get frustrated sometimes when we go through the security checks at the airport, but unfortunately it's necessary in the world we live in now."
Now that the U.S. is out of Afghanistan, some worry the U.S. is less safe and may be at greater risk for international terrorism.
"Unfortunately, in the world we live in, terrorism will continue to be with us, and we will have that threat over us — and yet I don't feel unsafe," Newton said. "I feel like bringing our men and women home and hopefully their resources here will protect us. I don't feel less safe."
• • •
Chris Newton's daughter, Hillary Kleinhenz, was 10 years old and a fifth-grader at Sugar Grove Elementary when the attacks happened.
There were no TVs in the classrooms. "Another student told us there was a plane crash in New York," she said. "I didn't realize the impact, obviously, at 10 years old, but I knew it was a big deal."
For the next few weeks, it was all that people talked about and dominated the news.
"It was kind of scary," she remembered. The family had one TV, and her parents brought it into the kitchen to monitor developments.
"I remember a lot of people saying how much this will impact our lives," she said. But as a 10-year-old, "I didn't think as much of it at that time. But I knew it was important."
Now 30 and the mother of two young children ages 3 and 1 1/2, she lives in Dover, Delaware, where her husband is a captain in the Air Force. She also has a brother in the Army and a brother-in-law in the National Guard.
Looking back, and with family members in the military, she better recognizes the impact 9/11 did have.
"We were attacked on our own land and our own soil," she said. "Being a military spouse has brought a new understanding to my life of the sacrifice many Americans make."
However horrible 9/11 was, she said, it also was "a unifying thing to recognize that we are all American citizens. We all want freedom and peace. Unfortunately, the way our world is ... sometimes war and attacks happen. Because of that event, it did take away some of the innocence of childhood."
Bad things happen, but she continues to believe "there is so much good in the world."
• • •
Karim Zaher, 18, an ISU sophomore from Terre Haute, was born in Lebanon, and his family moved here in 2007. He was not even born when 9/11 happened.
As a young Muslim child in elementary school, he was shocked to learn of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the al Qaeda extremists who carried it out.
"We [Muslims] condemn this behavior ... We would never affiliate with these people who claim to commit such a crime in the name of our faith."
But many people tend toward stereotypes, he and his family have been affected by that.
As a child, his friends in school used to tease him, that it was "your people," who carried out the attacks. He said he never never took it personally. "I knew it had nothing to do with me or anyone I knew."
"But points of view of people, especially in a more conservative state like Indiana, it was a little tough at times having people automatically assume that you are the culprit," Zaher said.
His mom wears the hijab, and the family was subject to random searches of bags and other items at airports.
"We dealt with it," he said. The impact of 9/11 was international, and the stereotypes existed in other countries as well.
Commenting on the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, "I've always had the point of view we shouldn't get too involved in the politics of those Middle Eastern countries because we don't have the same ideologies as them. I don't mean just religiously — even politically."
He added, "Sometimes trying to bring democracy or trying to bring our beliefs to them can be offensive to other cultures," Zaher said.
He has done reading on the attacks and why it happened. "The motives were definitely absolutely unjustified, but in the terrorists' minds, they had a duty and obligation to do this for the sake of their country, which obviously we don't agree with, but they felt like they were retaliating because of U.S aggressions toward them."
But Zaher adds, "These acts by terrorists were inexcusable. We [Muslims] don't affiliate with them [terrorists] and we don't condone anything they do."
• • •
Katie Ginder, a Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College senior, was a year old when the attacks occurred. She's learned a lot about the terrorist attacks, all the lives that were lost and the impact 9/11 had on various aspects of American life.
It brought a renewed appreciation for police, firefighters and emergency responders and their heroic efforts to save lives that day — at times, costing them their own lives.
The event, while horrific in nature, served to unite the country and strengthen patriotism and pride in the United States.
She has visited the 9/11 memorial and museum in New York. "Every time I'm there, I'm struck speechless, seeing the lives lost," said Ginder, who is from Carmel. Among the items are recorded voices of victims who made their last phone calls to loved ones.
"I feel like I've really tried to learn the stories of the people and going to the memorial and seeing the fountain and where the [Towers] foundation was ... it's very impactful going there," she said. "It helps me put in perspective how catastrophic the event was and how much it impacted the lives of everyone there and all Americans."
• • •
Sarah Mahady, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College director of alumni relations, was a Woods sophomore on Sept. 11, 2001. She and her classmates watched the events unfold on TV.
"It was a moment we had never experienced before, just that feeling of fear and sadness, the unknown, and just a lot of questions. I think being young and never experiencing anything like that before, it was just — why?"
She was so caught up in the attacks, Mahady couldn't think past that day about possible ramifications for the U.S.
"It was just what was the future going to look like? I think a lot of my classmates and myself were just uncertain of our safety and what was next."
How has it affected her life? "I don't take time for granted. It's created kind of a feeling of embracing the moment, living for today and being thankful for what I have and also just a pure appreciation for those that lost their life," Mahady said.
• • •
Noah Kinkade, a 20-year-old ISU sophomore, was just 2 1/2 months old on 9/11. He knows what happened on that dark day in U.S. history — the lives lost and the heroic sacrifices made.
But the bigger impact in his life is the aftermath of 9/11. "As we are seeing right now, the ripple effects of 9/11 are everywhere," he said. "During my life I haven't known a time where there wasn't an Afghanistan or Iraq war," although the war in Afghanistan recently ended with the final pullout of American troops.
"The wars have lasted so long, it's been my entire life. ... I was two months old when the towers fell. I'm 20 years old in my second year of college" with friends who have joined the military and anticipated possible deployment to Iraq or Afghanistan, he said.
In his lifetime, he's followed the news about different extremist groups, from al Qaeda to ISIS. "You are kind of de-sensitized to the violence over there, almost because you don't know any better. ... It's something you've gotten used to."
And more recently, he's watched developments in Afghanistan. He believes presidents from both political parties "tried to kick the can down the road as far as they could." He believes that no matter who made the final call to pull out, "There was going to be a bad situation. It was never going to work out well."
He believes the U.S. should have maintained some presence there, "and we shouldn't have left as much equipment as we did."
• • •
Adam Moore, now 38 and formerly of Terre Haute, had just finished basic training for the Army National Guard and was preparing for a graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Georgia, on 9/11. He had just participated in a practice session for the ceremony.
Five or six of the soldiers had to go to the drill sergeant's office and he saw a TV for the first time since July. At the time, he didn't know what the World Trade Center towers were.
"I saw that second plane hit, and I thought I was watching a movie. ... I didn't know it was real," said the 2001 South Vigo High School graduate. One of the drill sergeants told them, "Soldiers, we are being attacked by terrorists."
Later that day, the soldiers got more information about what was happening. "It was surreal," he said.
A few years later, he was deployed to Iraq for about a year in 2005.
With the 20-year anniversary of the attacks Saturday, "Thinking about it now, a lot of people forget what it was like then. A lot of the younger generation don't have any idea what was going on," said Moore, who is an athletic trainer in Indianapolis.
He spent six years in the National Guard, 1438th Transportation Co. His unit later went to Afghanistan, but he had not re-enlisted.
After 9/11, life in the U.S. would never quite be the same.
"In the interim, it brought us closer together as a nation," Moore said. Today, "I think we are further apart than what we were before — just because of political differences and everything going on in the world."
With the U.S. military now out of Afghanistan, "I worry we don't have an eye on the possible resurgence of terrorists. This is giving them another avenue of planning an attack," he said. "That could happen from any country ... but I think we would have been better off leaving a small presence there."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.