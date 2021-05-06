The curtain will open again at the Community Theatre of Terre Haute in July with Theatre Camps for Kids. After a yearlong shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the River City Players will return for the summer camp.
“I’m so excited! This is the first time the letters of the marquee have been changed in over a year,” said George Pfister, board member. “The entire network of the Community Theatre is just so ready to get back into the theater.”
Pfister said new to the children’s summer camp series this year is a partnership with Vigo County Public Library. He said he was inspired by the library’s Big Read program selection Emily St. John Mandel’s “Station 11” about a nomadic theatrical troupe wandering the Great Lakes region after a pandemic devastates the planet. He said the Traveling Symphony Theatre Troupe in the book is a perfect theme for this year’s summer camp. Pfister said the library will be a sponsor and some of the staff may contribute to the stage design.
Under the direction of Sherrie Herner-Ellinger, Pat Wheeler and other volunteers, Theatre Camps for Kids will be divided into three age groups. Two directors, who have been vaccinated, will write their own scripts with consideration given to the talents of the individual performers and the number of participants. Each camp will culminate with staged showcases presented free to family and friends.
Applause Camp — Creative Drama for Young Performers is designed for ages 7 to 9. This one-week camp will introduce participants to theater basics through creative drama. Camp activities include theater games, exercises in movement and theater-related workshops. Applause Camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 12-15 at a cost of $150 per child.
Bravo! Camp — Improving Young Performers is designed for ages 9 to 12. This camp will stretch young performers beyond theater basics. Camp content includes auditioning, acting instruction, acting and improvisation games, and theater-related workshops. All activities will be geared toward improving performance abilities. Bravo! Camp will begin with an audition workshop from 10 a.m. to noon July 10. Camp times will be 1 to 4 p.m. July 12-15 at a cost of $150 per child.
Center Stage — Putting on a Play A to Z is for teenagers to encourage them to learn more about acting and the many aspects of theater. Teens will enjoy theater games with friends while they learn more about acting techniques and dialogue. Center Stage will begin with an audition workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 17 and camp will be July 19-23 at a cost of $200 per participant. All teens should bring a lunch.
Download a registration form at: ctth.org/childrens-camp. Registration deadline is July 1. In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, all camps will have a set capacity and are expected to fill quickly. A $25 non-refundable deposit is required to reserve a spot. Fees includes camp instruction, backstage workshops and a camp shirt. Scholarships are available for children of low-income families. For more information, call Herner-Ellinger at 812-249-7275 or email rivercityplayers@gmail.com.
Pfister said the Community Theatre will soon announce dates for the 2021-22 season, which will be a rollover of last year’s canceled season. Details about each production can be found at: ctth.org/2020-2021-shows.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
