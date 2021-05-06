Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 66F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.